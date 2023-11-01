Ivanka Trump appeals ruling requiring her to testify in father's fraud trial

Then-U.S. President Donald Trump and daughter Ivanka Trump walk to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on January 4, 2020 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Former President Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, filed an appeal Wednesday in an attempt to get out of testifying in her father's ongoing civil fraud trial.

The big picture: The move comes after Ivanka Trump's testimony was postponed this week to Nov. 8 to allow enough time for her to be questioned and to give her a chance to appeal the judge's ordered testimony.

Driving the news: Her attorney asked an appellate court to determine whether Judge Arthur Engoron has the jurisdiction to order her to testify, per ABC News.

Additionally, the appeal questions whether subpoenas in the trial were properly issued by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Ivanka Trump's attorney did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Catch up quick: Engoron last week denied a request to void the subpoena for Ivanka Trump to testify.

She was dismissed in June from the $250 million lawsuit brought by the attorney general against her father, her brothers Don. Jr. and Eric Trump and the Trump Organization.

Still, James sought Ivanka Trump's testimony, arguing she has personal knowledge of facts relevant to the case.

