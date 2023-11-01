Skip to main content
Ivanka Trump appeals ruling requiring her to testify in father's fraud trial

Ivanka Trump walks with her father, Donald Trump, over a lawn at night.

Then-U.S. President Donald Trump and daughter Ivanka Trump walk to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on January 4, 2020 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Former President Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, filed an appeal Wednesday in an attempt to get out of testifying in her father's ongoing civil fraud trial.

The big picture: The move comes after Ivanka Trump's testimony was postponed this week to Nov. 8 to allow enough time for her to be questioned and to give her a chance to appeal the judge's ordered testimony.

Driving the news: Her attorney asked an appellate court to determine whether Judge Arthur Engoron has the jurisdiction to order her to testify, per ABC News.

  • Additionally, the appeal questions whether subpoenas in the trial were properly issued by New York Attorney General Letitia James.
  • Ivanka Trump's attorney did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Catch up quick: Engoron last week denied a request to void the subpoena for Ivanka Trump to testify.

  • She was dismissed in June from the $250 million lawsuit brought by the attorney general against her father, her brothers Don. Jr. and Eric Trump and the Trump Organization.
  • Still, James sought Ivanka Trump's testimony, arguing she has personal knowledge of facts relevant to the case.

