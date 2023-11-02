Trump family testimony set to continue in N.Y. civil fraud trial

Two of former President Trump's sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, are expected to take the witness stand Thursday in the New York civil fraud trial probing the family's business practices.

The big picture: Trump Jr. began testifying on Wednesday, saying that he was not involved in preparing financial statements for the Trump Organization, which are at the heart of the $250 million lawsuit filed by Attorney General Letitia James last year.

Eric Trump, another executive at Trump Organization, could also take the stand Thursday following his older brother.

Zoom in: Along with his father and brother, Eric Trump is named in the lawsuit accusing Trump and members of his family of committing financial fraud over the course of a decade.

Trump has voluntarily attended several days of the trial at the Manhattan courthouse, where he has criticized prosecutors and Judge Arthur Engoron, who is presiding over the trial.

The judge issued a gag order on Trump after he made a post on his Truth Social account attacking the judge's law clerk. Engoron has fined Trump twice for violating the order in the case to date.

Zoom in: Jeffrey McConney, a former Trump Organization controller, testified in October that Eric Trump instructed him to take into account unbuilt properties to inflate the former president's property values.

Eric Trump's attorneys previously told the court that he did not know that phone conversations with McConney were used to formulate asset values on financial records, CNN reports.

What to watch: Ivanka Trump and the former president are also expected to give testimony next week.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.