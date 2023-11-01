Donald Trump Jr. to testify in N.Y. civil fraud trial

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Donald Trump Jr. talks to members of the media following the first GOP debate on Aug. 23 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Former President Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., is expected to testify Wednesday in the ongoing New York civil fraud trial investigating the family's business.

Why it matters: Trump Jr. is set to be the first member of the Trump family to take the witness stand in the $250 million civil fraud lawsuit.

Other members of the Trump family — including the former president himself — are also expected to be called to testify in the ongoing trial over the next week.

The big picture: New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a $250 million lawsuit against Trump last year alleging that he, his associates and the Trump Organization committed fraud by inflating his wealth and assets.

The former president has voluntarily turned up at the Manhattan courthouse where the trial is being held. He has derided James for bringing the lawsuit, as well as the judge overseeing the case, Judge Arthur Engoron.

What they're saying: Trump on his Truth Social account early Wednesday slammed Engoron and told the judge to leave his children alone. He also argued that the case should be thrown out.

Trump wrote that "there is no Victim (except me!). Leave my children alone, Engoron."

Zoom in: Engoron last week ordered Trump to pay $10,000 for violating his gag order in the case.

What we're watching: Trump's other children, Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump, are also expected to testify.

The former president is scheduled to take the witness stand next week.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.