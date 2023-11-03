Eric Trump says he is "collateral damage" in N.Y. civil fraud trial

Eric Trump speaks to the media as he leaves former President Donald Trump's civil fraud trial where he testified at New York State Supreme Court on Nov. 3 in New York City. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Eric Trump on Friday blasted the Trump family's ongoing New York civil fraud trial, saying that he and his siblings are "collateral damage."

Driving the news: His comments come after he finished testifying over the course of two days in the trial probing the family's business practices. His testimony followed former President Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr.

" They've dragged Don and I and Ivanka to it as collateral damage. They only want our names in this thing because it sensationalizes the case," Eric Trump said to reporters after his testimony, NBC News reports.

They've dragged Don and I and Ivanka to it as collateral damage. They only want our names in this thing because it sensationalizes the case," Eric Trump said to reporters after his testimony, NBC News reports. "We've done absolutely nothing wrong," he said. "We have a better company then they could ever imagine."

Between the lines: The New York judge overseeing the trial ruled in September that the former president, his sons and the Trump Organization committed fraud by exaggerating the value of their assets.

What he's saying: Echoing the rhetoric of his father, Eric Trump on Friday called the case a "a political witch hunt."

He also criticized New York Attorney General Letitia James for filing the $250 million lawsuit against the Trump family and Trump Organization.

"What New York State's trying to do with my father is truly awful. I haven't seen anything like it," Eric Trump said.

What to watch: The former president and GOP primary frontrunner is scheduled to give testimony on Monday.

Ivanka Trump is also expected to testify next week.

Go deeper: Trump's unusual New York campout