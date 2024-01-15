Updated 20 mins ago - Politics & Policy
In photos: GOP 2024 rivals make last-ditch appeal to Iowa voters in frigid cold
Republican presidential candidates campaigned in subzero temperatures in Iowa on Sunday in their final push the day before the nation's first presidential nominating contest of 2024, as the state faces the coldest caucus weather in decades.
The big picture: Former President Trump has polled consistently ahead of his 2024 rivals in the leadup to Iowa's caucuses. Many are watching to see how much of threat his top rivals former UN ambassador Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will prove. Some election officials have expressed concern that the frigid cold weather could impact the turnout.
Editor's note: This a breaking news story and will be updated with more photos.