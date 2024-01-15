Republican presidential candidates campaigned in subzero temperatures in Iowa on Sunday in their final push the day before the nation's first presidential nominating contest of 2024, as the state faces the coldest caucus weather in decades.

The big picture: Former President Trump has polled consistently ahead of his 2024 rivals in the leadup to Iowa's caucuses. Many are watching to see how much of threat his top rivals former UN ambassador Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will prove. Some election officials have expressed concern that the frigid cold weather could impact the turnout.

Former President Trump picks up pizza for delivery in Waukee, Iowa, on Jan. 14. The NBC News/Des Moines Register/Mediacom Poll, the final one in the state before the caucuses, shows Trump polling at 48% and Haley placing second at 20%. Photo: Trump campaign/Facebook

Trump delivers pizza to Waukee Fire Department firefighters on Jan. 14. Photo: Trump campaign/Facebook

Climate protesters interrupt Trump as he speaks at a "commit to caucus rally" in Indianola, Iowa, on Jan. 14. Photo: Christian Monterrosa/AFP via Getty Images

Republican presidential candidate and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks at a campaign event at Country Lane Lodge in Adel, Iowa, on Jan. 14. Trump has recently escalated attacks on Haley, his former UN ambassador — indicating he sees her as his chief threat in the Hawkeye State and beyond, per Axios' Sophia Cai and Alex Thompson. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Haley signs the shirt of an attendee during her campaign event in Adel, Iowa, on Jan. 14. Photo: Nathan Howard/Bloomberg via Getty Images

DeSantis during his campaign event at The District Venue in Ankeny, Iowa, onJan. 14, as his presidential campaign sought to reassure donors that his operation in the state is strong enough to mobilize voters, even as the final poll shows him losing support. Photographer: Rachel Mummey/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Reps. Chip Roy (L), Thomas Massie on stage with Republican presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis during a campaign event on Jan. 14 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

DeSantis poses for photographs during a Jan. 14 campaign event in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Republican presidential candidate and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy (R) arrives for a campaign stop on Jan. 14, in Ankeny, Iowa. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Ramaswamy confronts protesters, identified as the political comedy group "The Good Liars," during a campaign stop on Jan. 14 in Ankeny, Iowa. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

A digital billboard critical of the Republican presidential candidates stands in blizzard conditions in Cedar Falls, Iowa. Some Iowa Democrats and independents plan to crash the state's Jan. 15 Republican caucuses and become "Republicans for a day" to vote for 2024 hopeful Nikki Haley. Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

Editor's note: This a breaking news story and will be updated with more photos.