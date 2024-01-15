Skip to main content
Updated 20 mins ago - Politics & Policy

In photos: GOP 2024 rivals make last-ditch appeal to Iowa voters in frigid cold

headshot
Signage ahead of the Iowa caucus in Des Moines, Iowa, US, on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024.

Signage ahead of the Jan. 15 Iowa caucus in Des Moines, Iowa. Photographer: Jon Cherry/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Republican presidential candidates campaigned in subzero temperatures in Iowa on Sunday in their final push the day before the nation's first presidential nominating contest of 2024, as the state faces the coldest caucus weather in decades.

The big picture: Former President Trump has polled consistently ahead of his 2024 rivals in the leadup to Iowa's caucuses. Many are watching to see how much of threat his top rivals former UN ambassador Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will prove. Some election officials have expressed concern that the frigid cold weather could impact the turnout.

Former President Trump tops at a Casey’s in Waukee, Iowa, to pick up pizza to deliver to firefighters Sunday.
Former President Trump picks up pizza for delivery in Waukee, Iowa, on Jan. 14. The NBC News/Des Moines Register/Mediacom Poll, the final one in the state before the caucuses, shows Trump polling at 48% and Haley placing second at 20%. Photo: Trump campaign/Facebook
Former President Trump delivers pizza to firefighters in Iowa.
Trump delivers pizza to Waukee Fire Department firefighters on Jan. 14. Photo: Trump campaign/Facebook
Climate protesters interrupt former US president and Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump as he speaks at a "commit to caucus rally" in Indianola, Iowa, on January 14, 2024.
Climate protesters interrupt Trump as he speaks at a "commit to caucus rally" in Indianola, Iowa, on Jan. 14. Photo: Christian Monterrosa/AFP via Getty Images
Republican presidential candidate former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks at a campaign event at Country Lane Lodge on January 14, 2024 in Adel, Iowa. Iowa Republicans will be the first to select their party's nominee for the 2024 presidential race when they go to caucus on January 15, 2024.
Republican presidential candidate and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks at a campaign event at Country Lane Lodge in Adel, Iowa, on Jan. 14. Trump has recently escalated attacks on Haley, his former UN ambassador — indicating he sees her as his chief threat in the Hawkeye State and beyond, per Axios' Sophia Cai and Alex Thompson. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Nikki Haley, former ambassador to the United Nations and 2024 Republican presidential candidate, right, signs the shirt of an attendee during a campaign event at Country Lane Lodge in Adel, Iowa, US, on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024. Former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan urged Republicans to support Haley, curbing speculation that he could run on a third-party ticket.
Haley signs the shirt of an attendee during her campaign event in Adel, Iowa, on Jan. 14. Photo: Nathan Howard/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Ron DeSantis, governor of Florida and 2024 Republican presidential candidate, center, during a campaign event at The District Venue in Ankeny, Iowa, US, on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024.
DeSantis during his campaign event at The District Venue in Ankeny, Iowa, onJan. 14, as his presidential campaign sought to reassure donors that his operation in the state is strong enough to mobilize voters, even as the final poll shows him losing support. Photographer: Rachel Mummey/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is joined on stage by Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) (L) and Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) (2nd-L) during a campaign event at the Chrome Horse Saloon one day before the Iowa caucuses.
Reps. Chip Roy (L), Thomas Massie on stage with Republican presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis during a campaign event on Jan. 14 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis poses for photographs with people during a campaign event at the Chrome Horse Saloon one day before the Iowa caucuses on January 14, 2024 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. DeSantis and fellow Republican presidential candidates have been adjusting their campaign schedules to deal with blizzard-like conditions in Iowa a day before the caucuses, the first primary competition of the 2024 election year.
DeSantis poses for photographs during a Jan. 14 campaign event in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Republican presidential candidate businessman Vivek Ramaswamy (R) arrives for a campaign stop on January 14, 2024 in Ankeny, Iowa.
Republican presidential candidate and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy (R) arrives for a campaign stop on Jan. 14, in Ankeny, Iowa. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
: Republican presidential candidate businessman Vivek Ramaswamy confronts protesters during a campaign stop on January 14, 2024 in Ankeny, Iowa. Republicans will be the first to select their party's nomination for the 2024 presidential race when they go to caucus on January 15, 2024.
Ramaswamy confronts protesters, identified as the political comedy group "The Good Liars," during a campaign stop on Jan. 14 in Ankeny, Iowa. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
A digital billboard critical of the Republican presidential candidates stands in blizzard conditions in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
A digital billboard critical of the Republican presidential candidates stands in blizzard conditions in Cedar Falls, Iowa. Some Iowa Democrats and independents plan to crash the state's Jan. 15 Republican caucuses and become "Republicans for a day" to vote for 2024 hopeful Nikki Haley. Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

More from Axios:

Editor's note: This a breaking news story and will be updated with more photos.

Go deeper