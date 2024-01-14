DES MOINES — Some Iowa Democrats and independents are planning to crash the state's Republican caucuses Monday night and become "Republicans for a day" to vote for Nikki Haley — but mostly, against former President Trump.

Driving the news: It's unclear how many will show up, but "crossover" voting is a low-key tradition in Iowa's caucuses — and it's one of the big unknowns heading into Monday, along with how the dangerously cold weather will affect things.

Iowa allows day-of party registration for voters, and Democrats aren't holding in-person presidential caucuses this year.

That's given mischievous anti-Trump voters "a chance to diminish Trump's inevitability," as Don McLeese of West Des Moines put it.

McLeese told Axios he'll be a crossover voter Monday: "I'll hold my nose and caucus for Haley," the former UN ambassador who's been rising in GOP polls.

Zoom in: Lyle Hansen, a Republican precinct captain for Haley in Cedar Rapids, acknowledges that "there could be a good crossover" vote for Haley because Democrats "get to come over and pick the candidate for Biden to oppose."

Hansen speaks from experience, having crossed over to vote in the Democratic caucus in 2016 in order to vote against Hillary Clinton.

Jonathan Neiderbach, a Democrat from Des Moines, said he'll register to caucus as a Republican for Haley.

"I believe all Americans should cast a vote against Donald Trump every chance we have," he said.

Crossover voters are highly unlikely to help Haley catch Trump, who's consistently had a big lead in Iowa polls.

But GOP strategist David Kochel said that if crossovers see Haley as the best Republican alternative to Trump, they could help her finish a solid second in Iowa, ahead of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

"If you even had 5,000 or 7,500 people across the state cross over for her, that might be the difference between her and Ron DeSantis," Kochel said.

The intrigue: There's some risk for Iowa's Democratic Party if many of its members cross over to vote with Republicans.

People who switch parties to participate in a caucus sometimes don't switch back, Tim Hagle, a political scientist at the University of Iowa, tells Axios.

Democrats' plans to have mail-in voting rather than in-person caucuses could prove to be a lost opportunity, Hagle said, because caucus events traditionally have been an "amazing" party-building tool.

Kochel notes that when Barack Obama first ran for president in 2008, Iowa Democrats had their "biggest caucus ever," and "57,000 people came into the Democratic Party."

Zoom out: If Haley benefits from crossover voters, it could feed into Trump's claims that Democrats are helping to prop up her campaign.

Trump senior adviser Chris LaCivita brushed aside any concerns about crossover voters aiding Haley.

"If that is something they are relying on to get through the night, then poor people, I feel bad for them," LaCivita told Axios.

Haley campaign spokesperson Olivia Perez-Cubas countered that Haley is a "tried and true conservative who's working to earn every vote."

The big picture: On the campaign trail, Haley frequently cites polls that suggest as many as 75% of Americans don't want a Trump-Biden rematch in November.