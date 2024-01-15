An Arctic outbreak tied to a piece of polar vortex was bringing subfreezing temperatures across the U.S. and leaving over 110 million people under wind chill warnings and advisories Sunday evening.

The big picture: The National Weather Service warned of parts of the Midwest would again experience "near-record, dangerously low temperatures and wind chills," with wind chills below negative 30 degrees below zero from the Northern Rockies to northern Kansas and into Iowa, as the state prepared for Monday's first-in-the-nation caucuses.

Threat level: "The cold air associated with the high pressure will produce dangerously cold wind chills," per the NWS.

"The temperatures will be 25 to 40 degrees below average from the Northern Rockies to the Plains, Middle Mississippi Valley, and Ohio Valley. ... sub-zero wind chills will affect much of the U.S. and reach into portions of the South," the NWS said.

"Values will drop as low as negatives 50 degrees below zero from Montana across the western Dakotas. These wind chills will pose a risk of frostbite on exposed skin and hypothermia."

In Oregon, authorities said strong winds from the winter storm downed trees and powerlines across the state, resulting in the deaths of two people in two separate incidents.

By the numbers: Widespread power outages were reported in Oregon (an estimated 137,000) and Pennsylvania (more than 69,000), per utility tracker poweroutage.us.

The frigid conditions raised concerns about Texas' electricity grid, which experienced a major failure during a deadly February 2021 cold blast. As of Sunday evening, an estimated 10,000 customers were without power in the state.

State of play: This expansive cold snap was bringing the threat of -50°F from Montana across the western Dakotas, with the threat of snow and ice in the South and subfreezing temperatures possible in the Deep South by late in the week.

Snow and freezing rain was forecast from the West Coast to the Rocky Mountains, snow, sleet, and freezing rain was set to continue to develop and extend east from the Southern Plains, through the Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas into the Tennessee Valley overnight Sunday into Monday.

Mississippi's governor declared an emergency for the state and Alabama's governor issued a state of emergency for 25 counties in response to the extreme weather threat Sunday.

Meanwhile, heavy snow and strong winds were expected across portions of the Great Basin to the Central Rockies through Sunday, while heavy lake-effect snow was set to persist downwind of the Great Lakes into Monday due to "very cold air."

"Accumulating ice is expected from portions of central and southern Texas through the Lower Mississippi Valley into parts of the Tennessee Valley and Southern Appalachians," the NWS said in a forecast discussion Sunday.

What we're watching: There are signs that another push of Arctic air will hit Midwest and Eastern U.S. by next weekend.

In photos: Dangerous winter conditions in Iowa and across North America

Flags surrounded by snow piles during a winter storm ahead of the Iowa caucus in Adel, Iowa, US, on Jan. 14, the day before Iowans are due to cast the first votes in the 2024 presidential nominating process during a caucus that's expected to show depressed turnout because of historically frigid weather. Photo: Rachel Mummey/Bloomberg via Getty Images

An overturned tractor trailer Interstate 80 during a winter storm ahead of the Iowa caucus in West Des Moines, Iowa, US, on Jan. 14. Photo: Rachel Mummey/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Ducks swim near a frozen portion of the Des Moines River during the winter storm on Jan. 14. Photo: Nathan Howard/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A billboard targeting former President Trump on Jan. 14 on the eve of the Iowa caucuses in Des Moines, which the 2024 Republican primary frontrunner is expected to win by a large margin. Photo: Nathan Howard/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A vehicle off an embankment during a winter storm ahead of the Iowa caucus in West Des Moines on Jan. 14. Photo: Rachel Mummey/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The NWS' Boulder office said conditions at the west side of the Eisenhower Tunnel remained "not very good" on the evening of Jan. 14. "While a brief lull in snow is possible this evening, wind gusts will increase and snow will pick up in intensity after 9PM. If you must travel tonight/tomorrow, be prepared!!" it warned in a post to X. Photo: NWS Boulder/X

The scene in Multnomah County, Oregon, on Jan. 14. Photo: Multnomah County Road Services Road Services/Z

The scene in Clearfield, Pa., on the afternoon of Jan. 14. By the afternoon, snow squalls had moved to the east and no longer posed a threat to central Pennsylvania, but NWS State College said cold and blustery conditions "with single digit subzero wind chills over the western Alleghenies" remained — with minimum wind chills ranging from -10°F to +15°F by the nighttime. Photo: NWS State College/X

Motorists navigate through blowing snow during a cold, windy day on Jan. 13, 2024 in West Des Moines. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

The scene in Toronto, Canada, on Jan. 12. The big blizzard that helped bring in the cold air stretches into Canada. Photo: Yu Ruidong/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates. Andrew Freedman contributed reporting.