In photos: Arctic blast brings snow and frigid temperatures across U.S.

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Clockwise from top left: A waste collection driving in snowy, frigid Kansas City onJan. 15; A truck that slid on I-87 south, near the Saugerties exit in New York on Jan. 16; A resident with a shovel on Jan. 7 in Hudson, New York, which was again slammed with snow. Photos: Tammy Ljungblad/Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service via Getty Images; New York State Thruway Authority/X; ngus Mordant/Bloomberg via Getty Images

"Dangerous" wind chills and "record-setting" cold temperatures from an Arctic outbreak are slamming much of the Lower 48 U.S. states, per the National Weather Service.

The big picture: The winter storm that's ended a two-year snow drought along the heavily populated I-95 corridor has seen snow accumulating across the eastern Great Lakes and Northeast corridors, and significant ice was building in the West, including Portland, Oregon.

The scene at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 16, as the biggest snowfall in more than two years blankets the Washington Metropolitan area — shutting down schools and halting flights across the region. The snow forced the House of Representatives to postpone voting on a stopgap spending bill in D.C. Photo: Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

An NYC Department of Parks and Recreation worker clears snow on Jan. 16 as it blankets New York City, breaking a two-year stretch without snow. Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Ice is formed on a fountain in the High Meadow Ranch area on Tuesday, Jan. 16 in Magnolia, Texas. Photo: Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images

Icicles are formed on a sign at a convenience store in Spring, Texas, on Jan. 16. Photo: Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images

Go deeper: How freezing temperatures are affecting electric vehicles

Editor's note: This a breaking news story and will be updated with more photos as they come in.