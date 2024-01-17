1 hour ago - Science
In photos: Arctic blast brings snow and frigid temperatures across U.S.
"Dangerous" wind chills and "record-setting" cold temperatures from an Arctic outbreak are slamming much of the Lower 48 U.S. states, per the National Weather Service.
The big picture: The winter storm that's ended a two-year snow drought along the heavily populated I-95 corridor has seen snow accumulating across the eastern Great Lakes and Northeast corridors, and significant ice was building in the West, including Portland, Oregon.
Go deeper: How freezing temperatures are affecting electric vehicles
Editor's note: This a breaking news story and will be updated with more photos as they come in.