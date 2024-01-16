Crews work to de-ice an airplane at Denver International Airport in Denver, Colorado, on Jan. 15, as hundreds of flights are canceled because of a winter storm that hit the airport with snow and freezing temperatures. Photo: R.J. Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

"Dangerously cold temperatures" enveloped much of the U.S on Monday, disrupting travel — as the National Weather Service warned more records would be tied or broken.

The big picture: Nearly 127 million people were under wind chill warnings and advisories Monday evening — including in Iowa, where the state was experiencing the coldest caucus day on record amid concerns sub-zero temperatures could affect voter turnout for first contest of the 2024 primary season.

Meanwhile, the NWS said in a Monday evening forecast discussion that snow and freezing rain was continuing over the Southern U.S and spreading into the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast through Tuesday.

Downwind of the Great Lakes, the NWS noted that heavy lake effect snowfall was continuing with "significant travel impacts" expected.

What we're watching: The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) issued a statewide conservation appeal for a second day Monday during the Arctic blast in an effort to avoid a repeat of the major failure that occurred during a deadly February 2021 cold snap.

By the numbers: Nearly 17,000 customers in Texas were without power by Monday evening, per poweroutage.us.

In Oregon, nearly 78,000 were without power, according to the utility tracker.

More than 8,000 flights within, into, or out of the U.S. were delayed and over 4,000 canceled by Monday evening, per the flight-tracking service FlightAware.

Of note: New daily temperature records were set or tied across the U.S.

These include in Clayton, New Mexico, which the NWS' Albuquerque office said "managed to make it up to 8 degrees before the second surge of arctic air arrived at around noon" — breaking the previous minimum record high of 15°F set in 1930.

Pueblo, Colorado, temperature of 5°F marked the coldest Jan. 15 high temperature since records began and the Hastings airport in Nebraska tied the morning's low temperature of -11°F.

In photos: Arctic blast slams U.S.

A man shovels snow before the AFC Wild Card playoff game between the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, New York, on Jan. 15 after the Bills hired local residents to help clear snow from the stadium before the game. A blizzard caused the game to be postponed the previous day. Photo: Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Track loaders are used to shovel and dump snow off of the top of a parking garage as sub-freezing temperatures continue on Jan. 15 in Des Moines. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Snow falls around the White House on Jan. 15in Washington, D.C., where President Biden was returning after participating in a Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service in Philadelphia. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Snow falls in front of a statue of Martin Luther King Jr. at City Park on Jan. 15 on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Denver, where organizers decided to cancel the program happening at the end of the annual Marade at Civic Center Park due to the cold temperatures. Photo: R.J. Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

