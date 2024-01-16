127 million under wind chill alerts as Arctic blast envelops much of U.S.
"Dangerously cold temperatures" enveloped much of the U.S on Monday, disrupting travel — as the National Weather Service warned more records would be tied or broken.
The big picture: Nearly 127 million people were under wind chill warnings and advisories Monday evening — including in Iowa, where the state was experiencing the coldest caucus day on record amid concerns sub-zero temperatures could affect voter turnout for first contest of the 2024 primary season.
Meanwhile, the NWS said in a Monday evening forecast discussion that snow and freezing rain was continuing over the Southern U.S and spreading into the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast through Tuesday.
- Downwind of the Great Lakes, the NWS noted that heavy lake effect snowfall was continuing with "significant travel impacts" expected.
What we're watching: The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) issued a statewide conservation appeal for a second day Monday during the Arctic blast in an effort to avoid a repeat of the major failure that occurred during a deadly February 2021 cold snap.
By the numbers: Nearly 17,000 customers in Texas were without power by Monday evening, per poweroutage.us.
- In Oregon, nearly 78,000 were without power, according to the utility tracker.
- More than 8,000 flights within, into, or out of the U.S. were delayed and over 4,000 canceled by Monday evening, per the flight-tracking service FlightAware.
Of note: New daily temperature records were set or tied across the U.S.
- These include in Clayton, New Mexico, which the NWS' Albuquerque office said "managed to make it up to 8 degrees before the second surge of arctic air arrived at around noon" — breaking the previous minimum record high of 15°F set in 1930.
- Pueblo, Colorado, temperature of 5°F marked the coldest Jan. 15 high temperature since records began and the Hastings airport in Nebraska tied the morning's low temperature of -11°F.
In photos: Arctic blast slams U.S.
