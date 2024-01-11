Donald Trump seems to have locked down a majority of the evangelical Iowan vote in this year's Republican caucuses, even as local leaders have tried to steer them toward his competitor, Ron DeSantis.

Driving the news: Among evangelicals, Trump led DeSantis and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley with 51% support in a December Iowa poll for the Des Moines Register/NBC — up from 43% in October.

That's even though Bob Vander Plaats, the state's most prominent evangelical leader and head of The Family Leader — and Gov. Kim Reynolds, who is popular among evangelicals — are backing DeSantis.

Why it matters: The evangelical voting bloc remains a key group for Republicans seeking to win the Iowa caucuses.

What's happening: Several of Trump's actions while in office have appealed to these voters, including those who did not initially support him, said Steve Scheffler, president of the Iowa Faith & Freedom Coalition, a prominent evangelical group.

Scheffler points to Trump's Supreme Court picks, which many credit for overturning abortion rights under Roe v. Wade.

He also moved the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and said he wanted to end the Johnson Amendment, which bans political endorsements by churches.

Plus: Vander Plaats told Axios that evangelicals view the "system" as being weaponized against Trump and some see their support as an act of loyalty.

They also believe that Trump is willing to "fight" for them in a country increasingly "anti-American, more anti-Constitution and even more anti-religious liberty" under Biden, Scheffler said.

The other side: Vander Plaats told Axios he endorsed DeSantis despite Trump's polling lead because he's unsure if the former president can beat Biden in the general election.

He said he's not a "kingmaker," but shares his thoughts because of the exposure he gets to the candidates.

"I just think it's almost negligent for me to say, 'I took this all in, but I don't have a clue which way I would go,'" he said.

The intrigue: Endorsements won't "make or break" an election, but they can help a candidate gain a few percentage points, especially from someone with past influence like Vander Plaats, said Steffen Schmidt, a political science professor at Iowa State.

Scheffler with Iowa Faith & Freedom disagrees, arguing no one has been influential enough to sway the direction of the caucuses.

He referenced former Gov. Terry Branstad, who urged Iowans in 2016 not to pick Ted Cruz because of his ethanol stances, but Cruz ended up winning the caucuses.

What they're saying: Another reason Vander Plaats' endorsement could be falling on deaf ears is the presence of a different kind of evangelical voter: those who attend church less and may identify with the twice-divorced business entrepreneur, as the New York Times reports.