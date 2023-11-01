Share on email (opens in new window)

Early Black Friday sales have begun at some stores. Photo: Leonardo Munoz/VIEWpress via Getty Images

The nation's largest retailers are rolling out fewer early Black Friday holiday sales than last year.

Why it matters: Retailers are banking on inflation-weary consumers showing up in stores and logging on to shop Black Friday sales online with the lure of deals.

Inflation, although less pronounced than last year's high rates, is fueling the season's early start as companies look to help consumers spread out purchases.

Walmart and Target are among the retailers holding fewer rounds of sales compared to 2022.

Flashback: COVID ended the traditional holiday shopping season and pushed more deals online to reduce crowds in stores.

Meanwhile, most major retailers will be physically closed this Thanksgiving for the fourth year in a row, a change that started in 2020.

Walmart Black Friday deals 2023

The world's largest retailer announced its Black Friday plans Wednesday and said it would hold two Black Friday sales in November instead of three like last year.

Event 1: The first sale begins online at 3pm ET Wednesday, Nov. 8 and continues in stores Friday, Nov. 10.

The first sale begins online at 3pm ET Wednesday, Nov. 8 and continues in stores Friday, Nov. 10. Event 2: Deals begin online 3pm ET Wednesday. Nov. 22 and in stores Friday, Nov. 24.

Deals begin online 3pm ET Wednesday. Nov. 22 and in stores Friday, Nov. 24. Walmart stores will be open regular hours for their Black Friday sales, which is 6am to 11pm for most stores.

Yes, but: Paid Walmart+ members get a three-hour start for the Black Friday sales and can access the deals starting at noon ET for each of the sales.

What they're saying: Julie Barber, executive vice president of general merchandise at Walmart, told Axios the company is always adapting to customer feedback and shifted to two sales "to simplify things a bit this year."

Target Black Friday 2023 deals

Target started offering its "biggest savings of the season" with early Black Friday deals Sunday.

The Minneapolis-based retailer is holding a series of weekly sales through Thanksgiving weekend "with deals on new and trending items such as electronics, toys, kitchen appliances, everyday essentials and beauty."

For the first sale that ends Nov. 4, select iPads are up to $100 off and small kitchen appliances including KitchenAid and Ninja are up to 40% off.

Target's holiday price match guarantee returned Oct. 22 and pledges price adjustments if prices go down lower later in the season.

Yes, but: Despite the pre-Halloween start, Target's weekly Black Friday sales and holiday price match started weeks earlier in 2022.

JCPenney Black Friday sale 2023

JCPenney will have an early access Black Friday sale Nov. 3-5 and is expected to release its Black Friday ad Nov. 1 to its rewards members, the retailer unveiled last week in a news release.

It will also hold a sale Nov. 6-16 ahead of Black Friday.

On Black Friday (Nov. 24), stores will open at 5am local time with a coupon giveaway.

Best Buy Black Friday deals

Best Buy started its Black Friday deals for members last week and all shoppers on Monday.

The official Black Friday sale starts on Nov. 17, the retailer said in a release.

What's next: The Cyber Monday sale will start Sunday, Nov. 26.

Lowe's Black Friday sale

Lowe's kicked off its "Black Friday Every Day" sale last week and it continues through Nov. 22, per a company release.

The "Black Friday Golden Gable Deals" sale is from Nov. 23 to 29 with "additional deals and doorbusters."

The Cyber Deals sale will be held Nov. 25-29.

