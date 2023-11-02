45 mins ago - Economy & Business
Toyota recalls nearly 1.9 million RAV4 SUVs for fire risk
Toyota is recalling more than 1.85 million RAV4 sports utility vehicles because some of their batteries pose a fire risk.
Driving the news: The voluntary recall announced Wednesday is for certain RAV4 SUVs from model years between 2013 and 2018 with replacement 12-volt batteries that have smaller top dimensions, the automaker said.
Threat level: Toyota said the smaller batteries "could move when the vehicle is driven with forceful turns" if a clamp is not tightened correctly.
- "The movement could cause the positive battery terminal to contact the hold-down clamp and short circuit, increasing the risk of a fire," the company said.
What's next: Toyota said it is working on a remedy and once available dealers "will replace the battery hold-down clamp, battery tray, and positive terminal cover with improved ones at no cost to owners."
- Those with affected vehicles will be notified by late December, Toyota said.
