Skip to main content
45 mins ago - Economy & Business

Toyota recalls nearly 1.9 million RAV4 SUVs for fire risk

headshot
Building with Toyota logo and name

Nearly 1.9 million Toyota RAV4 sports utility vehicles are being recalled. Photo: Yichuan Cao/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Toyota is recalling more than 1.85 million RAV4 sports utility vehicles because some of their batteries pose a fire risk.

Driving the news: The voluntary recall announced Wednesday is for certain RAV4 SUVs from model years between 2013 and 2018 with replacement 12-volt batteries that have smaller top dimensions, the automaker said.

Threat level: Toyota said the smaller batteries "could move when the vehicle is driven with forceful turns" if a clamp is not tightened correctly.

  • "The movement could cause the positive battery terminal to contact the hold-down clamp and short circuit, increasing the risk of a fire," the company said.

What's next: Toyota said it is working on a remedy and once available dealers "will replace the battery hold-down clamp, battery tray, and positive terminal cover with improved ones at no cost to owners."

  • Those with affected vehicles will be notified by late December, Toyota said.

More from Axios:

Go deeper