How early you start holiday shopping may depend on age
Young consumers are hungry for holiday deals and not opposed to an earlier start to the shopping season, according to a new Gallup survey.
By the numbers: More than one in four holiday shoppers started buying gifts by the end of September — but 59% will wait until November or December to start, a Shopify-Gallup survey of 1,761 U.S. adults found.
- 17% of adults said they planned to begin shopping in October, which is when retailers roll out early deals. 24% said they started in September or earlier.
- 48% of young shoppers (ages 18-29) say they would definitely or probably start shopping earlier if retailers offered deals earlier.
- 80% of shoppers 65 and older said if retailers start their sales and promotions earlier they will not change when they start shopping.
The big picture: Major retailers including Amazon, Costco and Walmart are among the retailers with early sales this week, more than six weeks before Black Friday.
- Inflation is part of the reason for the earlier start to help consumers stretch out purchases.
- Expect additional rounds of sales before Thanksgiving and in the weeks leading up to Christmas.
What's happening: Retailers will likely need to use promotions to drive store traffic this year and discount levels will depend on consumer demand, Lauren Murphy, a Wells Fargo managing director, told Axios.
- Murphy said the October early holiday sales performance will be a "key indicator" of the rest of the holiday season.
- "If consumer demand remains soft, expect retailers to have to increase" promotions with higher discounts, Murphy said.
Zoom out: Early holiday shopping was all about the supply chain mess a couple of years ago, said Ted Rossman, Bankrate senior industry analyst.
- "There was a feeling that if you didn't order early, you might not get your items in time for the holiday," Rossman said. "Now, I think the motivation is more financial."
- "I know it feels early, but I think an early start gives shoppers more time to research the best deals and spread out their cash flow," he said.
