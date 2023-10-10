Data: Shopify-Gallup Holiday Shopper Pulse; Chart: Axios Visuals

Young consumers are hungry for holiday deals and not opposed to an earlier start to the shopping season, according to a new Gallup survey.

By the numbers: More than one in four holiday shoppers started buying gifts by the end of September — but 59% will wait until November or December to start, a Shopify-Gallup survey of 1,761 U.S. adults found.

17% of adults said they planned to begin shopping in October, which is when retailers roll out early deals. 24% said they started in September or earlier.

48% of young shoppers (ages 18-29) say they would definitely or probably start shopping earlier if retailers offered deals earlier.

80% of shoppers 65 and older said if retailers start their sales and promotions earlier they will not change when they start shopping.

The big picture: Major retailers including Amazon, Costco and Walmart are among the retailers with early sales this week, more than six weeks before Black Friday.

Inflation is part of the reason for the earlier start to help consumers stretch out purchases.

Expect additional rounds of sales before Thanksgiving and in the weeks leading up to Christmas.

What's happening: Retailers will likely need to use promotions to drive store traffic this year and discount levels will depend on consumer demand, Lauren Murphy, a Wells Fargo managing director, told Axios.

Murphy said the October early holiday sales performance will be a "key indicator" of the rest of the holiday season.

"If consumer demand remains soft, expect retailers to have to increase" promotions with higher discounts, Murphy said.

Zoom out: Early holiday shopping was all about the supply chain mess a couple of years ago, said Ted Rossman, Bankrate senior industry analyst.

"There was a feeling that if you didn't order early, you might not get your items in time for the holiday," Rossman said. "Now, I think the motivation is more financial."

"I know it feels early, but I think an early start gives shoppers more time to research the best deals and spread out their cash flow," he said.

