Crocs is taking a step beyond clogs and going western with cowboy boots.

The big picture: The unofficial shoe brand of the pandemic said the boots will be released later this month and come with a "spin-able spur charm on the backstrap."

The shoes will be sold for $120 on the company's online store and certain Crocs retail locations starting Oct. 23.

Zoom out: Crocs, a favorite brand of Gen Z, started becoming more popular during the early days of the pandemic when being comfortable became a focus.

Croc boots: What to know

Details: The Crocs Classic Cowboy Boot goes on sale on the brand's made-up fan holiday Croc Day.

The boots feature a "high shine croc-embossed texture and bold western-inspired stitching," the company said in a statement.

Yes, but: These aren't the first Crocs boots. The brand has sold boots over the years including a collaboration with the brand Huckberry that look like western boots (but with no spurs) and even kids' rain boots.

