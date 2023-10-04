Share on email (opens in new window)

Uber has launched a new way to return unwanted purchases just as the holiday shopping season is getting started.

Driving the news: With the new service, consumers can use the Uber or Uber Eats app to skip the trip to UPS, FedEx or the post office to drop off returns themselves.

The "Return a Package" feature is available in nearly 5,000 cities nationwide, Uber announced Wednesday.

It can also be used to drop off prepaid packages other than returns, including holiday gifts.

The big picture: Returns can cost consumers big money if they forget to send products back or miss return deadlines.

Returns also accounted for $816 billion in lost sales, or 18% of total sales in 2022, up from 11% in 2020, according to the National Retail Federation.

What they're saying: "One of the most common friction points in everyday life was just this idea of returns," Wendy Lee, Uber's director of delivery product management, told Axios.

"This is a value that we can create by delivering convenience," Lee said.

How Uber's "Return a Package" works

Uber drivers will pick up prepaid, sealed packages and drop them off at UPS, FedEx and United States Postal Service locations during business hours.

To start the process, tap the package icon or look for "Return a package" in the settings section of the Uber Eats app.

A courier will pick up the packages and drop them off at the location they select in the app.

You can choose to use a return shipping label or upload a prepaid QR code to the app.

Between the lines: There is a $5 flat fee for returning up to five packages. It costs $3 for Uber One members, who pay $9.99 a month.

Each package should be under $100 in value and weigh less than 30 pounds, according to Uber's shipping guidelines.

Of note: The service has live tracking where you can see the package's progress in real-time like waiting for an Uber ride.

The courier will send a visual confirmation or photo of the receipt when the drop-off is completed.

Holiday returns and return fees could increase

Meanwhile, returns continue to be a pain point for consumers, a 2022 survey commissioned by PayPal found.

More than 40% of the 2,000-plus U.S. consumers surveyed said they'd rather sit in rush hour traffic than return a purchase made online.

Flashback: The pandemic-induced online shopping bonanza forced retailers to adopt lenient return policies that cost them dearly.

Now retailers are increasingly eliminating free returns to claw back some lost revenue.

Earlier this year, Amazon started charging a $1 fee on some returns dropped off at the UPS store, but it's not a fee charged universally.

What's next: "Consumers should be prepared for retailers to continue to impose fees for returns or change their policies," Sender Shamiss, CEO of return logistics company goTRG, told Axios.

