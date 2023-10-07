Share on email (opens in new window)

Powerball's Oct. 6 drawing is the game's third-largest jackpot ever. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The largest Powerball jackpot of the year is up for grabs Saturday at an estimated $1.4 billion.

Driving the news: It's the third-largest Powerball jackpot and the nation's fifth-largest lottery prize ever.

The jackpot has an estimated cash value of $614 million, Powerball officials said in a news release.

Between the lines: The jackpot could climb beyond the estimates based on final ticket sales.

Lottery officials said they anticipate the majority of ticket purchases will happen Saturday "in the final hours leading up to the drawing."

Context: Bigger prizes — and fewer jackpot winners — have become the norm for the past few years after the two lotteries made the games harder to win and more enticing to play.

The Powerball jackpot was last won on July 19 when a ticket purchased in California was the sole winner of the $1.08 billion jackpot.

Since then, there have been 33 consecutive drawings with no grand prize winner.

Powerball drawing time Saturday

Powerball drawings are held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Drawings are at 10:59pm ET and broadcast on the Powerball website and television stations across the country from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee.

Powerball lottery: How to play

State of play: Lottery players can pick six numbers from two separate pools of numbers — five different numbers from 1 to 69 (the white balls) and one number from 1 to 26 for the red Powerball.

"Quick Pick" or "Easy Pick" tickets can also be purchased where numbers are selected automatically.

Powerball odds

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9.

The jackpot odds for Mega Millions are 1 in 303 million.

Yes, but: The odds of being struck by lightning in a year are less than one in a million, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Where to play Powerball

Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada and Utah do not participate in the lottery.

What time do Powerball ticket sales end?

The deadline to purchase tickets for Saturday's drawing varies by state because Powerball tickets are sold by individual lotteries.

The cut-off times are typically one to two hours before the drawing, according to Powerball.

Powerball ticket price and Power Play add-on

Powerball tickets are $2 per play but for an extra $1 per play you can add the Power Play feature to "multiply non-jackpot prizes by 2, 3, 4, 5 or 10 times."

The multiplier number is randomly selected just before each drawing.

The Match 5 prize with Power Play is always $2 million, Powerball said.

The 10X multiplier is only in play when the advertised jackpot annuity is $150 million or less, according to the lottery.

