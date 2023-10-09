Share on email (opens in new window)

The Powerball jackpot for Oct. 9 is an estimated $1.55 billion. Photo: Kelly Tyko/Axios

The largest Powerball jackpot of the year is still up for grabs with an estimated jackpot of $1.55 billion.

Driving the news: The jackpot is already the nation's fourth-largest lottery prize ever. If no one wins Monday's drawing, it will likely crack the top three.

The jackpot has an estimated cash value of $679.8 million.

Monday's drawing will be the 35th drawing in the jackpot run, according to a Powerball news release.

Between the lines: Bigger prizes — and fewer jackpot winners — have become the norm for the past few years after the two lotteries made the games harder to win and more enticing to play.

The Powerball jackpot was last won on July 19 when a ticket purchased in California was the sole winner of a $1.08 billion jackpot.

When is the Powerball drawing?

Powerball drawings are held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Drawings are at 10:59pm ET and broadcast on the Powerball website and television stations across the country from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee.

Powerball jackpot annuity option versus cash

How it works: Powerball jackpot winners can choose an "annuity option" or a lump sum cash payout.

The annuity option is an annual payout over 30 years, with the sum paid out rising by 5% each year.

The jackpot size is not the amount in the prize pool but rather the size of all those 30 payments added together.

Powerball prize amounts for matching numbers

By the numbers: Here are the prize amounts for matching numbers with and without the Powerball for all drawings:

Powerball: $4

One number and Powerball: $4

Two numbers and Powerball: $7

Three numbers: $7

Three numbers plus Powerball: $100

Four numbers: $100

Four numbers plus Powerball: $50,000

Five numbers: $1 million

Five numbers plus Powerball: Jackpot

Yes, but: Prize amounts are higher for players spending $1 extra for Power Play.

Powerball winning odds

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9.

The jackpot odds for Mega Millions are 1 in 303 million.

Yes, but: The odds of being struck by lightning in a year are less than one in a million, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

States to play Powerball

Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada and Utah do not participate in the lottery.

When do Powerball ticket sales end?

The deadline to purchase tickets for Monday's drawing varies by state because Powerball tickets are sold by individual lotteries.

The cut-off times are typically one to two hours before the drawing, according to Powerball.

