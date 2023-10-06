USPS proposes fourth stamp price increase in two years
The price of postage stamps could increase again in January 2024 — the fourth rate hike in less than two years — under a new United States Postal Service proposal revealed Friday.
Why it matters: If approved, the approximately 2% increase would be the 18th stamp rate change since 2000.
- Rates went up twice this year with increases in January and July.
- They also increased in July 2022 and August 2021.
- Costs to send a letter by certified mail and insure packages will also increase if the proposal is approved.
Driving the news: The announcement comes weeks after USPS said it wouldn't levy any additional surcharges during the peak 2023 holiday season like in past years.
What they're saying: USPS said in its statement that the price adjustments are needed as "inflationary pressures on operating expenses continue and the effects of a previously defective pricing model are still being felt."
Stamp increase could start Jan. 21
Sunday, Jan. 21 is the day the new rates would go into effect and postage for a 1-ounce letter would increase to 68 cents, up 2 cents from the current price of 66 cents.
Other increases are:
- Metered 1-ounce letters would cost 64 cents, up from 63 cents.
- Postcards sent domestically would be 53 cents, up from 51 cents.
- International postcards and 1-ounce letters would see a 5-cent increase to $1.55.
Forever stamp prices
Flashback: The Postal Service first started selling Forever stamps in 2007, when they cost 41 cents.
- Since 2011, all first-class commemorative stamps have been issued as Forever stamps.
What's next: More price increases are expected as part of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy's 10-year Delivering for America plan "to achieve financial sustainability."
