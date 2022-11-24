These stores and restaurants are closed on Thanksgiving
If you forgot the gravy for the Thanksgiving turkey or the pumpkin pie, your shopping options are limited — thanks to COVID.
The big picture: The nation's largest retailers will keep their doors closed Thursday and many restaurants also won't be serving on the holiday.
Flashback: Before the pandemic, it was common for retailers to kick off in-person Black Friday sales on Thanksgiving before the turkey was served.
- COVID transformed Black Friday from a few short days to more than a month of back-to-back sales in stores and online.
- It also led more grocery stores to close for Thanksgiving or further reduce holiday hours. See the list of stores open Thursday here.
Walmart, Target and more stores closed on Thanksgiving
The list of stores closed on Thanksgiving grew dramatically in 2020 when retailers like Walmart, Target and Best Buy reversed course from opening on Thanksgiving.
- Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Apple
- At Home
- Banana Republic
- Barnes & Noble
- Bath & Body Works
- Bealls
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- Belk
- Best Buy
- BJ's Wholesale Club
- Burlington
- buybuy Baby
- Costco Wholesale Club
- Dick's Sporting Goods
- Dillard’s
- DSW
- Five Below
- Foot Locker
- Gap
- GameStop
- Guitar Center
- H&M
- Harbor Freight
- Hobby Lobby
- Home Depot
- HomeGoods
- JCPenney
- Joann Stores
- Kay Jewelers
- Kohl's
- Lowe’s
- Macy's
- Marshalls
- Menards
- Michaels
- Nordstrom
- Nordstrom Rack
- Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Old Navy
- Petco
- PetSmart
- REI
- Sam’s Club
- Sephora
- Shoe Carnival
- Staples
- Target
- TJ Maxx
- Ulta Beauty
- Vera Bradley
- Walmart
- World Market
- Zales
Grocery stores closed Thanksgiving 2022
- Aldi
- BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Costco
- Hy-Vee
- Giant Eagle
- Lidl
- Natural Grocers
- Publix
- Sam’s Club
- Target
- Trader Joe’s
- Walmart
- Winn-Dixie
Maine, Massachusetts and Rhode Island closings
More businesses will be closed in Maine, Massachusetts and Rhode Island stores on Thanksgiving because of state laws.
- County or municipal laws also can mean stores in other parts of the country have shorter hours.
Restaurants closed Thanksgiving 2022
Here are the top chains where the majority of locations will be closed Thursday.
Yes, but: Restaurants that are open will only open select locations in most cases. Check the open list here and then confirm your closest location is open.
- Bonefish Grill
- Cheesecake Factory
- Chick-fil-A
- Chili’s
- Chipotle Mexican Grill
- Dickey's Barbecue Pit
- Little Caesars
- Olive Garden
- Outback Steakhouse
- Peet's Coffee
- Pizza Hut
- Red Lobster (Only a handful of locations are open)
- Smoothie King
- Taco Bell
- Texas Roadhouse
Banks closed, no mail delivery on Thanksgiving
Meanwhile, banks, schools, FedEx, UPS and the U.S. Postal Service are closed for the holiday.
- U.S. stock exchanges are closed Thursday and have a shorter day for Black Friday with trading ending at 1pm ET.
Black Friday store hours 2022
Set your alarm early Friday for in-store Black Friday. Here's the list of when stores are open for Black Friday deals.
