If you forgot the gravy for the Thanksgiving turkey or the pumpkin pie, your shopping options are limited — thanks to COVID.

The big picture: The nation's largest retailers will keep their doors closed Thursday and many restaurants also won't be serving on the holiday.

Flashback: Before the pandemic, it was common for retailers to kick off in-person Black Friday sales on Thanksgiving before the turkey was served.

COVID transformed Black Friday from a few short days to more than a month of back-to-back sales in stores and online.

It also led more grocery stores to close for Thanksgiving or further reduce holiday hours. See the list of stores open Thursday here.

Walmart, Target and more stores closed on Thanksgiving

The list of stores closed on Thanksgiving grew dramatically in 2020 when retailers like Walmart, Target and Best Buy reversed course from opening on Thanksgiving.

Academy Sports + Outdoors

Apple

At Home

Banana Republic

Barnes & Noble

Bath & Body Works

Bealls

Bed Bath & Beyond

Belk

Best Buy

BJ's Wholesale Club

Burlington

buybuy Baby

Costco Wholesale Club

Dick's Sporting Goods

Dillard’s

DSW

Five Below

Foot Locker

Gap

GameStop

Guitar Center

H&M

Harbor Freight

Hobby Lobby

Home Depot

HomeGoods

JCPenney

Joann Stores

Kay Jewelers

Kohl's

Lowe’s

Macy's

Marshalls

Menards

Michaels

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Rack

Office Depot and OfficeMax

Old Navy

Petco

PetSmart

REI

Sam’s Club

Sephora

Shoe Carnival

Staples

Target

TJ Maxx

Ulta Beauty

Vera Bradley

Walmart

World Market

Zales

Grocery stores closed Thanksgiving 2022

Aldi

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Costco

Hy-Vee

Giant Eagle

Lidl

Natural Grocers

Publix

Sam’s Club

Target

Trader Joe’s

Walmart

Winn-Dixie

Maine, Massachusetts and Rhode Island closings

More businesses will be closed in Maine, Massachusetts and Rhode Island stores on Thanksgiving because of state laws.

County or municipal laws also can mean stores in other parts of the country have shorter hours.

Restaurants closed Thanksgiving 2022

Here are the top chains where the majority of locations will be closed Thursday.

Yes, but: Restaurants that are open will only open select locations in most cases. Check the open list here and then confirm your closest location is open.

Bonefish Grill

Cheesecake Factory

Chick-fil-A

Chili’s

Chipotle Mexican Grill

Dickey's Barbecue Pit

Little Caesars

Olive Garden

Outback Steakhouse

Peet's Coffee

Pizza Hut

Red Lobster (Only a handful of locations are open)

Smoothie King

Taco Bell

Texas Roadhouse

Banks closed, no mail delivery on Thanksgiving

Meanwhile, banks, schools, FedEx, UPS and the U.S. Postal Service are closed for the holiday.

U.S. stock exchanges are closed Thursday and have a shorter day for Black Friday with trading ending at 1pm ET.

Black Friday store hours 2022

Set your alarm early Friday for in-store Black Friday. Here's the list of when stores are open for Black Friday deals.

More from Axios: