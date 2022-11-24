Stores and restaurants open on Thanksgiving 2022
You won't find much that's open on Thanksgiving these days, especially if you need a pharmacy.
The big picture: Expect limited hours and some stores to be closed, so the sooner might be the better if you're running behind.
- Many restaurants also are closed Thursday but you can still pick up a holiday drink at Dunkin' and Starbucks.
State of play: Thanksgiving is not the start of Black Friday in-person shopping like it was before COVID but some stores like Costco and Kohl's are adding additional deals online Thursday.
Stores open Thanksgiving Day 2022
The following retailers will open most of their stores but hours vary.
Yes, but: Not all locations are open and not all retailers holiday hours are easily found on websites and apps.
- Most pharmacies will be closed.
Thanksgiving grocery store hours
- Acme Market: Most stores open 7am to 4pm
- Albertsons: Hours vary, but most have shorter hours.
- Food Lion: Varies, but many open until 3pm
- The Fresh Market: 7am to 3pm
- The Giant Company: Open until 2pm
- Giant Food: 6am to 5pm with pharmacy hours 9am to 1pm.
- Harris Teeter: Stores close at 2pm
- H-E-B: 6am to noon
- Kroger: Open until 4pm
- Meijer: 6am to 5pm
- Piggly Wiggly: Varies
- Ralphs: Stores close 10pm Thursday
- Safeway: Hours vary.
- Save A Lot: Varies.
- Smart & Final: 6am to 5pm
- Sprouts Farmers Market: 7am to 2pm
- Stop & Shop: 7am to 3pm
- Tops: Open until 4pm
- Vons: 6am to 3pm
- Wegmans: Open until 4pm
- Whole Foods Market: 7am to 3 pm
Gas stations and discount stores open Thanksgiving
Here are chains where most locations should be open, but check ahead. Additional stores, smaller chains and convenience stores will also be open, many with reduced hours.
- 7-Eleven
- ARKO Corp convenience stores (E-Z Mart, fas mart, Scotchman, Admiral, Roadrunner and Village Pantry)
- Bass Pro Shops: 9am to 6pm
- Big Lots: 7am to 9pm
- Casey's
- Circle K
- Cumberland Farms
- CVS: Hours vary, but most stores will close at 5pm Thursday.
- Dollar General: 7am to 10pm
- Dollar Tree: 8am to 4pm
- Family Dollar: 8am to 6pm
- Maverik – Adventure’s First Stop
- Love's Travel Stops
- Pilot Flying J
- RaceTrac
- Rite Aid: Hours vary but many open 8am to 7pm.
- Sheetz
- TravelCenters of America
- Walgreens: Hours vary but many stores open 9am to 6pm.
- Wawa
Restaurants open Thanksgiving Day 2022
Not all locations of the following restaurants will be open Thursday and hours will vary. In some cases, just select locations are open, so it's best to check with your closest location before heading out.
- Websites and apps do not always reflect holiday hours.
- Being open on a holiday is often a franchise decision.
Between the lines: Restaurant locations inside mall food courts or stores like Target and Walmart will be closed.
- Applebee's
- Bob Evans
- Boston Market
- Burger King
- Caribou Coffee
- Cracker Barrel
- Denny's
- Domino's
- Dunkin'
- Einstein Bros Bagels
- Golden Corral
- IHOP
- Jack in the Box
- Krispy Kreme
- McDonald's
- Popeyes
- Red Lobster (see website for select locations that are open)
- Sonic Drive-In
- Starbucks
- Subway
- Tim Hortons
- Waffle House
- Wendy's
Thanksgiving dinner at restaurants
Restaurants are open for dining in and takeout and Cracker Barrel, Bob Evans and Boston Market are among the restaurants offering turkey dinners.
- Ordering deadlines for large meals vary and many of them passed earlier in the week, but it's still possible to pick up a meal, those supplies are limited.
- Wawa convenience stores also have a hoagie and bowl with hot turkey, potatoes, stuffing and cranberry sauce called The Gobbler.
States with more Thanksgiving closings
By the numbers: Maine, Massachusetts and Rhode Island stores will be closed on Thanksgiving because of state laws.
- County or municipal laws also can mean stores in some areas have shorter hours.
Black Friday hours 2022
Set your alarm early Friday for in-store Black Friday. Here's the list of when stores are open for Black Friday deals.
