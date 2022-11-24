You won't find much that's open on Thanksgiving these days, especially if you need a pharmacy.

The big picture: Expect limited hours and some stores to be closed, so the sooner might be the better if you're running behind.

State of play: Thanksgiving is not the start of Black Friday in-person shopping like it was before COVID but some stores like Costco and Kohl's are adding additional deals online Thursday.

Stores open Thanksgiving Day 2022

The following retailers will open most of their stores but hours vary.

Yes, but: Not all locations are open and not all retailers holiday hours are easily found on websites and apps.

Most pharmacies will be closed.

Thanksgiving grocery store hours

Acme Market: Most stores open 7am to 4pm

Albertsons: Hours vary, but most have shorter hours.

Food Lion: Varies, but many open until 3pm

The Fresh Market: 7am to 3pm

The Giant Company: Open until 2pm

Giant Food: 6am to 5pm with pharmacy hours 9am to 1pm.

Harris Teeter: Stores close at 2pm

H-E-B: 6am to noon

Kroger: Open until 4pm

Meijer: 6am to 5pm

Piggly Wiggly: Varies

Ralphs: Stores close 10pm Thursday

Safeway: Hours vary.

Save A Lot: Varies.

Smart & Final: 6am to 5pm

Sprouts Farmers Market: 7am to 2pm

Stop & Shop: 7am to 3pm

Tops: Open until 4pm

Vons: 6am to 3pm

Wegmans: Open until 4pm

Whole Foods Market: 7am to 3 pm

Gas stations and discount stores open Thanksgiving

Here are chains where most locations should be open, but check ahead. Additional stores, smaller chains and convenience stores will also be open, many with reduced hours.

7-Eleven

ARKO Corp convenience stores (E-Z Mart, fas mart, Scotchman, Admiral, Roadrunner and Village Pantry)

Bass Pro Shops: 9am to 6pm

Big Lots: 7am to 9pm

Casey's

Circle K

Cumberland Farms

CVS: Hours vary, but most stores will close at 5pm Thursday.

Dollar General: 7am to 10pm

Dollar Tree: 8am to 4pm

Family Dollar: 8am to 6pm

Maverik – Adventure’s First Stop

Love's Travel Stops

Pilot Flying J

RaceTrac

Rite Aid: Hours vary but many open 8am to 7pm.

Sheetz

TravelCenters of America

Walgreens: Hours vary but many stores open 9am to 6pm.

Wawa

Restaurants open Thanksgiving Day 2022

Not all locations of the following restaurants will be open Thursday and hours will vary. In some cases, just select locations are open, so it's best to check with your closest location before heading out.

Websites and apps do not always reflect holiday hours.

Being open on a holiday is often a franchise decision.

Between the lines: Restaurant locations inside mall food courts or stores like Target and Walmart will be closed.

Applebee's

Bob Evans

Boston Market

Burger King

Caribou Coffee

Cracker Barrel

Denny's

Domino's

Dunkin'

Einstein Bros Bagels

Golden Corral

IHOP

Jack in the Box

Krispy Kreme

McDonald's

Popeyes

Red Lobster (see website for select locations that are open)

Sonic Drive-In

Starbucks

Subway

Tim Hortons

Waffle House

Wendy's

Thanksgiving dinner at restaurants

Restaurants are open for dining in and takeout and Cracker Barrel, Bob Evans and Boston Market are among the restaurants offering turkey dinners.

Ordering deadlines for large meals vary and many of them passed earlier in the week, but it's still possible to pick up a meal, those supplies are limited.

Wawa convenience stores also have a hoagie and bowl with hot turkey, potatoes, stuffing and cranberry sauce called The Gobbler.

States with more Thanksgiving closings

By the numbers: Maine, Massachusetts and Rhode Island stores will be closed on Thanksgiving because of state laws.

County or municipal laws also can mean stores in some areas have shorter hours.

Black Friday hours 2022

Set your alarm early Friday for in-store Black Friday. Here's the list of when stores are open for Black Friday deals.

