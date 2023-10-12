Taylor Swift's movie twist: Dancing and singing encouraged

Share on email (opens in new window)

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour stop on the big screen is here and bringing her sold-out concert to movie theaters nationwide. Bonus: Singing, dancing and selfies are encouraged.

Why it matters: Swift's tour has already fueled its own economy. Now the concert film is expected to give a big boost to theaters stung this year by a pair of Hollywood strikes.

The movie shattered AMC's record for single-day advance ticket sales, raking in $26 million on Aug. 31, the day it was announced.

It had generated more than $100 million in global presales, AMC said last week.

Will Taylor Swift's movie outperform Barbie?

State of play: While the "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" concert film is expected to be the biggest concert film, it's not expected to outperform "Barbie," which surpassed $1 billion in global box office sales.

"I don't expect it to be as big as Barbie," Alicia Reese, a vice president at Wedbush Securities, told Axios. "Barbie made over $600 million in North America alone. That's a huge mountain to climb for a concert film."

Reese said Wedbush Securities' North American estimate for the film's fourth quarter is a "conservative $120 million, which I'd say tracks fairly well with $100 million global presale tickets."

How to see Taylor Swift movie early and beyond

What's happening: The movie's U.S. release, originally set for Friday, has been pushed up to Thursday, Oct. 12.

"Due to unprecedented demand we're opening up early access showings of The Eras Tour Concert Film on THURSDAY in America and Canada," Swift posted on Instagram.

Beyoncé attended the premiere of Taylor Swift's concert movie last night. Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images for TAS

What's next: More concert films. Beyoncé's new concert film, "Renaissance: A Film," is scheduled to hit theaters on Dec. 1.

Both Swift and Queen Bey negotiated distribution deals directly with AMC, bypassing the traditional studio system.

AMC is serving as the distributor of the films, which will also be available in non-AMC theaters.

Price of Taylor Swift Eras Tour movie tickets

Tickets will cost $19.89 for adults and $13.13 for children and seniors, plus tax. Thirteen is Swift's favorite number.

Expect to pay higher prices for premium showings on large format screens and fees for buying tickets online.

The adult price pays homage to the year Swift was born and her fifth album.

"How many people wanted to see this but they couldn't possibly afford it," Reese said of the concert ticket prices. "So this makes it accessible to everybody."

How the Taylor Swift movie is like a concert

Be smart: AMC's tips for the film include:

"We encourage dancing and singing throughout this concert film event, but please do not dance on our seats or block other guests from viewing, safely walking or exiting the auditorium."

"Feel free to take selfies and group photos, but you may not record the concert film on our big screen."

"Have the best time, but please be respectful of other guests enjoying the concert film or other movies at AMC."

How long is The Eras Tour movie?

The runtime is two hours and 48 minutes, plus another 10 to 15 minutes for the pre-show and trailers before the film starts.

