A billboard sign advertises the Oct. 11 Powerball jackpot of $1.73 billion in Belmont, California. Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images

The biggest Powerball jackpot of the year, now the second-largest U.S. lottery prize ever, is at stake Wednesday.

The big picture: The jackpot is an estimated jackpot of $1.73 billion with an estimated cash value of $756.6 million.

Wednesday's drawing is the 36th drawing in the jackpot run, according to a Powerball news release.

Bigger prizes — and fewer jackpot winners — have become the norm for the past few years after the two lotteries made the games harder to win and more enticing to play.

The Powerball jackpot was last won on July 19 when a ticket purchased in California was the sole winner of a $1.08 billion jackpot.

Powerball drawing time: How to watch live

Powerball drawings are held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Drawings are at 10:59pm ET and broadcast on the Powerball website and television stations across the country from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee.

Data: Powerball and Mega Millions; Chart: Axios Visuals

Biggest Powerball jackpot

Details: The world's largest lottery prize was the Nov. 7, 2022, Powerball with a jackpot of $2.04 billion.

The jackpot rolled 41 times before a winner emerged.

Reality check: If no one wins the Oct. 11 or Oct. 14 Powerball drawings, it's possible the Monday, Oct. 16 drawing would break the record.

Powerball winner: Annuity or cash option

How it works: Powerball jackpot winners can choose an "annuity option" or a lump sum cash payout.

The annuity option is an annual payout over 30 years, with the sum paid out rising by 5% each year.

The jackpot size is not the amount in the prize pool but rather the size of all those 30 payments added together.

Powerball prizes

By the numbers: Here are the prize amounts for matching numbers with and without the Powerball for all drawings:

Powerball: $4

One number and Powerball: $4

Two numbers and Powerball: $7

Three numbers: $7

Three numbers plus Powerball: $100

Four numbers: $100

Four numbers plus Powerball: $50,000

Five numbers: $1 million

Five numbers plus Powerball: Jackpot

Yes, but: Prize amounts are higher for players spending $1 extra for Power Play.

Where to play Powerball

Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada and Utah do not participate in the lottery.

Powerball cut-off: When ticket sales end

The deadline to purchase tickets for Wednesday's drawing varies by state because Powerball tickets are sold by individual lotteries.

The cut-off times are typically one to two hours before the drawing, according to Powerball.

Powerball odds

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9.

The jackpot odds for Mega Millions are 1 in 303 million.

