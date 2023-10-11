Powerball jackpot at $1.73 billion for Wednesday drawing
The biggest Powerball jackpot of the year, now the second-largest U.S. lottery prize ever, is at stake Wednesday.
The big picture: The jackpot is an estimated jackpot of $1.73 billion with an estimated cash value of $756.6 million.
- Wednesday's drawing is the 36th drawing in the jackpot run, according to a Powerball news release.
Bigger prizes — and fewer jackpot winners — have become the norm for the past few years after the two lotteries made the games harder to win and more enticing to play.
- The Powerball jackpot was last won on July 19 when a ticket purchased in California was the sole winner of a $1.08 billion jackpot.
Powerball drawing time: How to watch live
Powerball drawings are held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.
- Drawings are at 10:59pm ET and broadcast on the Powerball website and television stations across the country from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee.
Biggest Powerball jackpot
Details: The world's largest lottery prize was the Nov. 7, 2022, Powerball with a jackpot of $2.04 billion.
- The jackpot rolled 41 times before a winner emerged.
Reality check: If no one wins the Oct. 11 or Oct. 14 Powerball drawings, it's possible the Monday, Oct. 16 drawing would break the record.
Powerball winner: Annuity or cash option
How it works: Powerball jackpot winners can choose an "annuity option" or a lump sum cash payout.
- The annuity option is an annual payout over 30 years, with the sum paid out rising by 5% each year.
- The jackpot size is not the amount in the prize pool but rather the size of all those 30 payments added together.
Powerball prizes
By the numbers: Here are the prize amounts for matching numbers with and without the Powerball for all drawings:
- Powerball: $4
- One number and Powerball: $4
- Two numbers and Powerball: $7
- Three numbers: $7
- Three numbers plus Powerball: $100
- Four numbers: $100
- Four numbers plus Powerball: $50,000
- Five numbers: $1 million
- Five numbers plus Powerball: Jackpot
Yes, but: Prize amounts are higher for players spending $1 extra for Power Play.
Where to play Powerball
Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
- Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada and Utah do not participate in the lottery.
Powerball cut-off: When ticket sales end
The deadline to purchase tickets for Wednesday's drawing varies by state because Powerball tickets are sold by individual lotteries.
- The cut-off times are typically one to two hours before the drawing, according to Powerball.
Powerball odds
The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.
- The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9.
- The jackpot odds for Mega Millions are 1 in 303 million.
