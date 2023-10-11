Skip to main content
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Powerball jackpot at $1.73 billion for Wednesday drawing

Kelly Tyko
A billboard sign advertises $1.73 billion Powerball jackpot

A billboard sign advertises the Oct. 11 Powerball jackpot of $1.73 billion in Belmont, California. Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images

The biggest Powerball jackpot of the year, now the second-largest U.S. lottery prize ever, is at stake Wednesday.

The big picture: The jackpot is an estimated jackpot of $1.73 billion with an estimated cash value of $756.6 million.

Bigger prizes — and fewer jackpot winners — have become the norm for the past few years after the two lotteries made the games harder to win and more enticing to play.

Powerball drawing time: How to watch live

Powerball drawings are held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

  • Drawings are at 10:59pm ET and broadcast on the Powerball website and television stations across the country from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee.
Data: Powerball and Mega Millions; Chart: Axios Visuals
Biggest Powerball jackpot

Details: The world's largest lottery prize was the Nov. 7, 2022, Powerball with a jackpot of $2.04 billion.

  • The jackpot rolled 41 times before a winner emerged.

Reality check: If no one wins the Oct. 11 or Oct. 14 Powerball drawings, it's possible the Monday, Oct. 16 drawing would break the record.

Powerball winner: Annuity or cash option

How it works: Powerball jackpot winners can choose an "annuity option" or a lump sum cash payout.

  • The annuity option is an annual payout over 30 years, with the sum paid out rising by 5% each year.
  • The jackpot size is not the amount in the prize pool but rather the size of all those 30 payments added together.

Powerball prizes

By the numbers: Here are the prize amounts for matching numbers with and without the Powerball for all drawings:

  • Powerball: $4
  • One number and Powerball: $4
  • Two numbers and Powerball: $7
  • Three numbers: $7
  • Three numbers plus Powerball: $100
  • Four numbers: $100
  • Four numbers plus Powerball: $50,000
  • Five numbers: $1 million
  • Five numbers plus Powerball: Jackpot

Yes, but: Prize amounts are higher for players spending $1 extra for Power Play.

Where to play Powerball

Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

  • Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada and Utah do not participate in the lottery.

Powerball cut-off: When ticket sales end

The deadline to purchase tickets for Wednesday's drawing varies by state because Powerball tickets are sold by individual lotteries.

  • The cut-off times are typically one to two hours before the drawing, according to Powerball.

Powerball odds

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

  • The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9.
  • The jackpot odds for Mega Millions are 1 in 303 million.

