"Barbie" makes history as film surpasses $1B in box office sales
"Barbie" has earned more than $1 billion in worldwide box office sales, according to Comscore.
Why it matters: This represents an extraordinary milestone for the Greta Gerwig-directed Warner Bros. film just 17 days after its release.
- It's the first film soley directed by a woman to ever cross $1 billion in global box office sales.
Details: "Barbie," which debuted July 21, has brought in a total of $459 million in North American ticket sales, and another $572 from theaters overseas.
- The film continued to attract movie-goers even in its third weekend in theaters, generating $53 million domestically and $74 million overseas.
- No movie in Warner Bros.' 100-year history has sold so many tickets so fast, Warner Bros. president of domestic distribution Jeff Goldstein told The New York Times.
For the record: The previous title of highest-grossing film by a woman director was held by Chinese director Jia Ling. Her 2021 hit "Hi, Mom" grossed $822 million worldwide.
Be smart: Before "Barbie," only a handful of sole female directors in the U.S. have come close to the $1 billion milestone.
- Most notably, Warner Bros.' 2017 hit "Wonder Woman," directed by Patty Jenkins, earned an impressive $822 million globally in sales. Like Barbie, that film also centered around a lead female actor, Gal Gadot.
The bottom line: "Barbie's" success shows that a strong female lead can attract real attention at the box office.
