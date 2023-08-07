"Barbie" makes history as film surpasses $1B in box office sales

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Greta Gerwig (L) and Margot Robbie attend a "Barbie" celebration in Sydney, Australia, in June. Photo: James Gourley/Getty Images

"Barbie" has earned more than $1 billion in worldwide box office sales, according to Comscore.

Why it matters: This represents an extraordinary milestone for the Greta Gerwig-directed Warner Bros. film just 17 days after its release.

It's the first film soley directed by a woman to ever cross $1 billion in global box office sales.

Details: "Barbie," which debuted July 21, has brought in a total of $459 million in North American ticket sales, and another $572 from theaters overseas.

The film continued to attract movie-goers even in its third weekend in theaters, generating $53 million domestically and $74 million overseas.

No movie in Warner Bros.' 100-year history has sold so many tickets so fast, Warner Bros. president of domestic distribution Jeff Goldstein told The New York Times.

For the record: The previous title of highest-grossing film by a woman director was held by Chinese director Jia Ling. Her 2021 hit "Hi, Mom" grossed $822 million worldwide.

Be smart: Before "Barbie," only a handful of sole female directors in the U.S. have come close to the $1 billion milestone.

Most notably, Warner Bros.' 2017 hit "Wonder Woman," directed by Patty Jenkins, earned an impressive $822 million globally in sales. Like Barbie, that film also centered around a lead female actor, Gal Gadot.

The bottom line: "Barbie's" success shows that a strong female lead can attract real attention at the box office.

Go deeper: Barbie's sociocultural meaning in 2023