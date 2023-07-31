Data: Box Office Mojo; Chart: Axios Visuals (Note: Totals are not adjusted for inflatino)

"Barbie" earned $93 million in North American theaters this past weekend, marking one of the most successful second weekend performances for any movie in history.

Why it matters: The continued momentum of "Barbie" is giving theaters a lifeline as they stare down possible movie delays this fall.

State of play: Movie studios are already starting to consider pushing their top films amid the writers and actors strikes shutting down Hollywood.

Sony said it will delay the August 11 premiere of its new video game adaption, Gran Turismo, to August 25, due to strikes. It made a slew of changes to its upcoming movie release schedule, including taking its next major Spider Man installation off of its Spring 2024 calendar.

Disney is reportedly considering similar measures.

By the numbers: "Barbie" continued as the top film globally for the second weekend in a row, pulling in over $122 million outside of the U.S. for a worldwide haul of $215 million in its second weekend.

To-date, "Barbie" has earned nearly $775 million globally, making it one of the highest-grossing films of the year.

Ticket sales for "Barbie" dropped just 32% globally in its second weekend compared to its weekend debut, which is much stronger than average.

"Barbie" was the top movie in 57 markets over the weekend, with exceptionally strong second-weekend sales in Europe and China, per Comscore.

Meanwhile, Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" took the second spot on the global box office charts this past weekend, bringing in $118 million worldwide. Of that, $46 million came from North American ticket sales.

The film, which was distributed by Universal Pictures, has surpassed $400 million in gross sales.

The big picture: "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" have played a critical role in bringing much-needed momentum back to movie theaters in the wake of the pandemic, but challenges persist.

The number of wide releases, in addition to ticket sales, continues to lag compared to 2018 and 2019, when the domestic box office hit record highs.

Major entertainment companies continue to face financial pressure from Wall Street as the stock market continues to recover from last year's brutal market sell-off.

What to watch: "Barbie" which reportedly cost roughly $150 million to produce, has triggered a push for more toy-inspired movies from Mattel, which manufactures Barbie dolls.