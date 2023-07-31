"Barbie" mania continues into second weekend
"Barbie" earned $93 million in North American theaters this past weekend, marking one of the most successful second weekend performances for any movie in history.
Why it matters: The continued momentum of "Barbie" is giving theaters a lifeline as they stare down possible movie delays this fall.
State of play: Movie studios are already starting to consider pushing their top films amid the writers and actors strikes shutting down Hollywood.
- Sony said it will delay the August 11 premiere of its new video game adaption, Gran Turismo, to August 25, due to strikes. It made a slew of changes to its upcoming movie release schedule, including taking its next major Spider Man installation off of its Spring 2024 calendar.
- Disney is reportedly considering similar measures.
By the numbers: "Barbie" continued as the top film globally for the second weekend in a row, pulling in over $122 million outside of the U.S. for a worldwide haul of $215 million in its second weekend.
- To-date, "Barbie" has earned nearly $775 million globally, making it one of the highest-grossing films of the year.
- Ticket sales for "Barbie" dropped just 32% globally in its second weekend compared to its weekend debut, which is much stronger than average.
- "Barbie" was the top movie in 57 markets over the weekend, with exceptionally strong second-weekend sales in Europe and China, per Comscore.
Meanwhile, Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" took the second spot on the global box office charts this past weekend, bringing in $118 million worldwide. Of that, $46 million came from North American ticket sales.
- The film, which was distributed by Universal Pictures, has surpassed $400 million in gross sales.
The big picture: "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" have played a critical role in bringing much-needed momentum back to movie theaters in the wake of the pandemic, but challenges persist.
- The number of wide releases, in addition to ticket sales, continues to lag compared to 2018 and 2019, when the domestic box office hit record highs.
- Major entertainment companies continue to face financial pressure from Wall Street as the stock market continues to recover from last year's brutal market sell-off.
What to watch: "Barbie" which reportedly cost roughly $150 million to produce, has triggered a push for more toy-inspired movies from Mattel, which manufactures Barbie dolls.
- Mattel has 45 films based on toys it owns the rights to in development — including several that have already been announced for franchises like Polly Pocket, Hot Wheels and Thomas the Tank Engine.