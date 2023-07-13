Hollywood actors poised to strike for first time in 43 years

SAG-AFTRA, the union that represents Hollywood actors, is poised to strike for the first time since 1980 after failing to reach a new labor deal with the major studios.

Why it matters: An actors' strike would mark the first time in 63 years that Hollywood has two unions on strike simultaneously, which would bring the industry to a screeching halt. It could also lead to a quicker end to Hollywood's labor war.

The union is scheduled to announce its decision at a 3 pm EST press conference.

The big picture: A strike by Hollywood's largest union, which encompasses 160,000 members in total, will essentially stop all scripted film and TV production — many of which were already halted amid the writers' strike.

Expect further delays on upcoming film releases and TV show premieres.

It also means that upcoming blockbuster films, including next week's "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer," will have to open in theaters without their stars doing promotional work.

Details: The strike is expected to begin after the SAG-AFTRA’s National Board votes on Thursday.

A federal mediator was brought in at the last minute to try and resolve the disputes, but the union announced early Wednesday that the SAG-AFTRA's contracts for television, theatrical and streaming contracts had expired "without a successor agreement."

Zoom out: The last time that both the actors' and writers' unions were on strike was 1960 — when SAG was led by Ronald Reagan.

Residuals were a major point of contention then as they are now. In those days, both unions were striking to get paid for movies licensed to or sold on TV.

The current residuals fight is over how much workers are paid when their shows and movies are licensed to streaming services.

The push to own content globally, rather than license out to local territories abroad, by the major media companies has also cut off a major source of income.

Zoom in: The rise of Netflix and other streamers has upended decades-long business practices that has led workers to believe the current Hollywood model is fundamentally broken.

Streaming has proven to be far less lucrative than expected, which has investors calling for reduced spending. That has put the squeeze on rank-and-file workers, while CEOs are still receiving 10-figure pay packages.

Additionally, the rapid growth of AI has caused panic among both writers and actors that their work could be replaced or replicated by machines.

Between the lines: SAG-AFTRA represents more than just film and TV actors.