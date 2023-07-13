Hollywood actors poised to strike for first time in 43 years
SAG-AFTRA, the union that represents Hollywood actors, is poised to strike for the first time since 1980 after failing to reach a new labor deal with the major studios.
Why it matters: An actors' strike would mark the first time in 63 years that Hollywood has two unions on strike simultaneously, which would bring the industry to a screeching halt. It could also lead to a quicker end to Hollywood's labor war.
- The union is scheduled to announce its decision at a 3 pm EST press conference.
The big picture: A strike by Hollywood's largest union, which encompasses 160,000 members in total, will essentially stop all scripted film and TV production — many of which were already halted amid the writers' strike.
- Expect further delays on upcoming film releases and TV show premieres.
- It also means that upcoming blockbuster films, including next week's "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer," will have to open in theaters without their stars doing promotional work.
Details: The strike is expected to begin after the SAG-AFTRA’s National Board votes on Thursday.
- A federal mediator was brought in at the last minute to try and resolve the disputes, but the union announced early Wednesday that the SAG-AFTRA's contracts for television, theatrical and streaming contracts had expired "without a successor agreement."
Zoom out: The last time that both the actors' and writers' unions were on strike was 1960 — when SAG was led by Ronald Reagan.
- Residuals were a major point of contention then as they are now. In those days, both unions were striking to get paid for movies licensed to or sold on TV.
- The current residuals fight is over how much workers are paid when their shows and movies are licensed to streaming services.
- The push to own content globally, rather than license out to local territories abroad, by the major media companies has also cut off a major source of income.
Zoom in: The rise of Netflix and other streamers has upended decades-long business practices that has led workers to believe the current Hollywood model is fundamentally broken.
- Streaming has proven to be far less lucrative than expected, which has investors calling for reduced spending. That has put the squeeze on rank-and-file workers, while CEOs are still receiving 10-figure pay packages.
- Additionally, the rapid growth of AI has caused panic among both writers and actors that their work could be replaced or replicated by machines.
Between the lines: SAG-AFTRA represents more than just film and TV actors.
- The industry's biggest union encompasses TV journalists, stage performers, stunt and background performers, radio personalities and fashion models.