"Barbie" makes history at the box office
The movie "Barbie" brought in at least a whopping $155 million in its opening weekend, making it one of the biggest movies of 2023, according to early Sunday projections from Comscore. Does this signal America’s return to the movies?
- Plus, Russia’s port attacks in Ukraine deepen worries over world hunger.
- Alabama lawmakers defy the Supreme Court on voting rights.
- And, the latest on UPS workers' fight for better pay.
Guests: Axios' Laurin-Whitney Gottbrath and Sara Fischer.
