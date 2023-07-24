"Barbie" makes history at the box office

The movie "Barbie" brought in at least a whopping $155 million in its opening weekend, making it one of the biggest movies of 2023, according to early Sunday projections from Comscore. Does this signal America’s return to the movies?

Plus, Russia’s port attacks in Ukraine deepen worries over world hunger.

Alabama lawmakers defy the Supreme Court on voting rights.

And, the latest on UPS workers' fight for better pay.

Guests: Axios' Laurin-Whitney Gottbrath and Sara Fischer.

