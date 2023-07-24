Greta Gerwig raises the bar for women-led films

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Greta Gerwig attends the "Barbie" European premiere on July 12 in London. Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Greta Gerwig's vision for "Barbie" has translated into record-setting ticket sales — and a new record for women filmmakers.

Driving the news: This weekend's $162 million North American opening is the biggest premiere ever for a movie directed by a woman.

Why it matters: Female directors are rarely picked for major films and if their films bomb, they're unlikely to get another chance, unlike male directors, Vox notes.

The big picture: "Barbie" has drawn an audience that is majority women (65%), which is significant given that few films have been made and promoted with a blockbuster female audience in mind, the AP notes.

Given that, it's little surprise that movies that open over $100 million often have a majority male audience.

"Captain Marvel" ($153 million) by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, and "Wonder Woman" ($103 million) by Patty Jenkins — the two previous record holding films with women directors — both drew a majority male audience.

The intrigue: The first live-action "Barbie" has been more than 14 years in the making.

Universal Pictures and Mattel struck a deal in 2009 that fell through.

Sony Pictures then acquired the rights and started an attempt in 2014, but the company's deal expired without a final product, and Warner Bros. took over in 2019.

Go deeper