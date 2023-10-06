Michael Cohen, former President Trump's ex-lawyer and fixer, in New York City in March. Photo: Fatih Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Former President Trump moved to dismiss his $500 million lawsuit against his ex-personal lawyer Michael Cohen on Thursday evening, according to a court filing.

The big picture: Cohen's attorney Danya Perry noted in a statement that Trump was due to be deposed in the case in Florida on Monday. A Trump campaign spokesperson said in an emailed statement on Thursday night that the 2024 Republican primary front-runner's actions in the case were only temporary.

What they're saying: Given Trump must "sit for deposition in a civil matter on Columbus Day, when he is scheduled to be in the Great State of New Hampshire" and while fighting against "meritless claims" lodged against him in New York, D.C., Florida, and Georgia, while also campaigning in the 2024 race, he "has decided to temporarily pause his meritorious claims" against Cohen, the spokesperson said.

"Once President Trump has prevailed in dealing with the witch hunts against him, he will continue to pursue his claims against Michael Cohen, who rightfully deserves to, and will be held accountable for his unlawful words and actions just as the Southern District of New York held him accountable for numerous non-Trump related acts and crimes, making Cohen a very 'proud' felon," the spokesperson added.

