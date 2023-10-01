As the trial of FTX's former founder gets underway, here are some of the key players in the saga.

Sam Bankman-Fried: He's the co-founder and former CEO of FTX and its sister trading firm, Alameda Research. Nicknamed SBF, the entrepreneur grew up in Palo Alto, California, with parents who are law professors at Stanford University. After graduating from MIT, he worked at Jane Street and went on to start Alameda and later FTX.

He's the co-founder and former CEO of FTX and its sister trading firm, Alameda Research. Nicknamed SBF, the entrepreneur grew up in Palo Alto, California, with parents who are law professors at Stanford University. After graduating from MIT, he worked at Jane Street and went on to start Alameda and later FTX. Caroline Ellison: A former CEO of Alameda, she was part of Bankman-Fried's inner circle. She's the daughter of two MIT professors and joined Alameda after working at Jane Street. She pleaded guilty in December and is expected to testify during Bankman-Fried's trial.

A former CEO of Alameda, she was part of Bankman-Fried's inner circle. She's the daughter of two MIT professors and joined Alameda after working at Jane Street. She pleaded guilty in December and is expected to testify during Bankman-Fried's trial. Ryan Salame: He was the co-CEO of FTX's subsidiary in the Bahamas. Salame has admitted to making political donations to GOP candidates at the direction of Bankman-Fried, and he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to make unlawful political contributions and conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money transmitter.

He was the co-CEO of FTX's subsidiary in the Bahamas. Salame has admitted to making political donations to GOP candidates at the direction of Bankman-Fried, and he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to make unlawful political contributions and conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money transmitter. Gary Wang: He was a co-founder and former CTO of Alameda and FTX. Wang met Bankman-Fried in high school, and the two were later roommates at MIT. He was part of Bankman-Fried's inner circle and cited by Ellison as one of the few people who allegedly knew about the misuse of customer funds. He worked at Google after college and then joined Bankman-Fried to start Alameda.

He was a co-founder and former CTO of Alameda and FTX. Wang met Bankman-Fried in high school, and the two were later roommates at MIT. He was part of Bankman-Fried's inner circle and cited by Ellison as one of the few people who allegedly knew about the misuse of customer funds. He worked at Google after college and then joined Bankman-Fried to start Alameda. Nishad Singh: He was FTX's director of engineering and also worked at Alameda. He was a high school friend of Bankman-Fried's brother and had worked at Meta (then Facebook). He was allegedly among the insiders who knew about the misuse of funds, according to Ellison.

He was FTX's director of engineering and also worked at Alameda. He was a high school friend of Bankman-Fried's brother and had worked at Meta (then Facebook). He was allegedly among the insiders who knew about the misuse of funds, according to Ellison. Barbara Fried and Joseph Bankman: SBF's law professor parents were enlisted by Bankman to help FTX recruit its early lawyers, and both had advisory roles at the company. Fried co-founded Mind the Gap, a Democratic super PAC. They have supported their son since the collapse of FTX, initially putting up as bail collateral their home, where SBF was under house arrest until his bail was revoked. They're also being sued by FTX, which seeks to recover funds they received.

The government: Federal prosecutors plan to use heaps of documents, text messages and even meeting recordings to show that Bankman-Fried orchestrated the misuse of customer funds and illegal political donations. It also plans to call former FTX and Alameda executives and employees to testify.

The defense: How Bankman-Fried will defend himself in court is less clear at the moment. In August, his legal team indicated he planned to raise the advice-of-counsel defense — that is, that he was following the advice of his lawyers and thus isn't at fault.