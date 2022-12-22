Sam Bankman-Fried reportedly to be released on $250 million bond

FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried is escorted out of the Magistrate's Court on December 21, 2022. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is expected to be released on $250 million bond after appearing in court in New York Thursday, multiple outlets reported.

Why it matters: The controversial crypto wunderkind was extradited to the U.S. Wednesday following his arrest in the Bahamas last week. He has been accused in a U.S. criminal complaint of engaging in a fraud scheme for FTX customers.

What to know: Bankman-Fried will be required to live in his parents' Palo Alto, Calif. home, which would be put up as bond collateral. Both of his parents are professors at nearby Stanford University.

He has also surrendered his passport.

Context: Bankman-Fried faces eight counts of fraud, conspiracy, campaign finance law violations and money laundering. The charges carry a maximum sentence of 115 years in prison.

Damian Williams, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, had said in a video Wednesday that SBF would appear before a federal court judge in New York City "as soon as possible."

Of note: The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a separate civil complaint against SBF, too, saying he orchestrated "a scheme to defraud equity investors in FTX." That complaint seeks to ban SBF from the crypto industry.

Editor's note: This is a developing story and it will be updated.

Go deeper:

Two major FTX figures plead guilty to federal charges

Sam Bankman-Fried accused of fraud by SEC