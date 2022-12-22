6 mins ago - Economy & Business
Two major FTX figures plead guilty to federal charges
Two major figures in the FTX scandal, company co-founder Gary Wong and Alameda Research co-CEO Caroline Ellison, on Wednesday both pled guilty to unspecified federal charges. Each also was charged with fraud by the SEC.
Why it matters: The two close confidants of Sam Bankman-Fried are cooperating with federal prosecutors, according to U.S. Attorney Damian Williams.
- Williams added that Bankman-Fried, charged last week with fraud, money laundering and campaign finance violations, is currently in FBI custody after waiving extradition from The Bahamas.