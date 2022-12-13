The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday filed a civil complaint accusing Sam Bankman-Fried of "orchestrating a scheme to defraud equity investors in FTX" and seeking to ban him from the cryptocurrency industry.

What to watch: This comes ahead of criminal charges that will be announced later this morning by prosecutors for the Southern District of New York.

The SEC — which filed the complaint in a New York federal court — also noted that SBF is expected to face criminal charges.

Why it matters: A growing number of media reports and statements from FTX's new CEO and Bankman-Fried himself have suggested that customer funds have been improperly accessed by the company's top brass.

Catch up quick: On Monday night, before he was set to testify remotely at a House Financial Services Committee hearing, Bahamian authorities arrested Bankman-Fried at the request of U.S. prosecutors. The two countries have an extradition treaty.

Details: The SEC alleged that Bankman-Fried engaged in a "years-long" scheme to defraud investors.

"We allege that Sam Bankman-Fried built a house of cards on a foundation of deception while telling investors that it was one of the safest buildings in crypto," SEC Chair Gary Gensler said in a statement. "The alleged fraud committed by Mr. Bankman-Fried is a clarion call to crypto platforms that they need to come into compliance with our laws."

The SEC wants a federal judge to force SBF to pay disgorgement penalties and to prevent him from participating in the crypto industry, though he could make personal crypto investments.

Flashback: In early November, after facing a sudden spike in customer withdrawal, Bahamas-based crypto exchange FTX found itself with insufficient funds to cover the requests.

While Bankman-Fried attempted to secure emergency financing over the next couple of days, the company filed for bankruptcy by the end of the week and he stepped down from his role.

Bankman-Fried has since given numerous public interviews, in which he largely blames poor risk management and internal controls.

The big question: Who else are prosecutors preparing to charge (if anyone) with regard to FTX?

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Read the SEC's complaint: