Sam Bankman-Fried "willing to testify" in front of House committee

Sam Bankman-Fried testifies during a House hearing in May. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Sam Bankman-Fried said Friday he is "willing to testify" at what has become a high-profile House committee hearing next week on FTX's collapse.

Why it matters: Bankman-Fried embarked on a wide-ranging media tour after the company filed for bankruptcy but hasn't testified under oath.

The former CEO missed a separate deadline on Thursday to respond to the Senate Banking Committee, which wants him to testify at its upcoming hearing.

Bankman-Fried could face a subpoena if he doesn't agree to testify voluntarily.

Driving the news: The testimony — in front of the House Committee on Financial Services on Dec. 13 — comes after a back-and-forth between Bankman-Fried and the panel's chair on Twitter.

Bankman-Fried told Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) earlier this month that he wanted to finish "learning and reviewing what happened" before he appeared in front of Congress.

What he's saying: "I still do not have access to much of my data — professional or personal, Bankman-Fried tweeted Friday. "So there is a limit to what I will be able to say, and I won't be as helpful as I'd like.