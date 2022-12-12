Caption: CEO of FTX Sam Bankman-Fried testifies during a hearing before the House Financial Services Committee on Capitol Hill December 8, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and former CEO of bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, was arrested and taken into custody on Monday by police in The Bahamas.

Why it matters: This appears to set up an extradition of Bankman-Fried to the U.S., as the Bahamian attorney general's office says it received notice of a U.S. criminal complaint and "likely" extradition request.

In a subsequent statement, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York tweeted: "Earlier this evening, Bahamian authorities arrested Samuel Bankman-Fried at the request of the U.S. Government, based on a sealed indictment filed by the SDNY. We expect to move to unseal the indictment in the morning and will have more to say at that time."

The big picture: The arrest and indictment news comes just hours before Bankman-Fried is scheduled to testify remotely in a House Financial Services Committee hearing on FTX's collapse.

He has declined a similar request from the Senate Banking Committee and has avoided being served a subpoena.

The bottom line: During a Twitter Spaces interview earlier today, Bankman-Fried said "I don't think I will be arrested." He was wrong.