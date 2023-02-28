Skip to main content
Economy & Business

Ex-FTX chief engineer pleads guilty to federal charges

Kia Kokalitcheva
Illustration of a crypto block sitting in the dark, with a red and blue light rotating over it.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Former FTX engineering director Nishad Singh pleaded guilty in court on Tuesday to six charges relating to his role in the cryptocurrency platform's dramatic collapse.

Why it matters: Prosecutors are moving to strengthen the case against Sam Bankman-Fried, also known as SBF. FTX's disgraced founder is now facing a range of accusations, with the government unveiling four new criminal charges just last week.

  • Singh is the latest FTX insider federal prosecutors have charged as part of their investigation into what they describe as a years-long scheme to defraud investors, customers, and lenders.

Details: Singh pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud, three of conspiracy to commit fraud, one of conspiracy to commit money laundering and one of conspiracy to defraud the U.S. by violating campaign finance laws.

What we're watching: Who's next from the FTX universe to face charges over their involvement.

