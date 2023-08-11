FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried jailed

Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and former CEO of bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, is headed to jail after his bail was revoked.

Driving the news: The judge listed a series of ways that Bankman-Fried toed the limits of his bail conditions during the hearing Friday afternoon in explaining his decision.

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan noted that "there is probable cause to believe that the defendant has attempted to tamper with witnesses at least twice."

He said Bankman-Fried's allowing a New York Times reporter come to his home and instead of providing him copies of documents, showed the contents to him was SBF "covering his tracks."

Additionally, Bankman-Fried's use of a virtual private network to watch a football game, rather than a television, was "not a big deal in and of itself" but "says something about the mindset," the judge said.

Of note: Bankman-Fried's legal counsel said they intended to appeal.

He is expected to remain at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn until his trial in October.

Bankman-Fried had been under home detention in California at his parents' home since the attorney's office charged him.

Catch up quick: Prosecutors asked the courts last month that Bankman-Fried be detained pending his trial later this year and his bond revoked, following a New York Times article that cited contents of Caroline Ellison's diary provided by Bankman-Fried.

"What the defendant may not do, and what he has now done repeatedly, is seek to corruptly influence witnesses and interfere with a fair trial through attempted public harassment and shaming," the Department of Justice said in a court document.

Bankman-Fried's attorney responded: "The Government's proffered factual basis to revoke Mr. Bankman-Fried's bail is extremely thin and relies heavily on assumptions, unsupported inferences, and innuendo."

The big picture: Bankman-Fried faces seven existing charges brought against him last year, including wire fraud and money laundering. Prosecutors said on Tuesday that they also intend to file a superseding indictment to add campaign finance law violations.