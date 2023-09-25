The Writers Guild of America (WGA) announced on Sunday that it had reached a "tentative agreement" with the major Hollywood studios that would bring an end to the 146-day-strike.

Why it matters: With a deal in hand with the writers, the studios can turn their attention toward cutting a deal with the actors' union to end the Hollywood labor stoppage for good.

Details: The WGA released a statement Sunday, after five days of continued negotiations, saying that a tentative agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) been reached, but is "subject to drafting final contract language."

It noted that union members are not to return to work "until specifically authorized" to so by the Guild. "We are still on strike until then. But we are, as of today, suspending WGA picketing," it added, encouraging writers to join the SAG-AFTRA picket lines this week.

The WGA lauded its members for their patience and determination throughout the process. "It is the leverage generated by your strike, in concert with the extraordinary support of our union siblings, that finally brought the companies back to the table to make a deal," it said.

: The dual strikes in Hollywood by writers and actors wreaked havoc on the entertainment industry. Virtually all production of scripted content has been shut down since the actors' union joined the writers guild in striking in July. That led to a cascade of production delays for both TV and films; late-night talk shows have been on hiatus since the writers' strike began in May.

Once the actors went on strike and ceased all promotional work, some studios delayed the release of already-completed films like Warner Bros. "Dune" sequel.

Be smart: The strike also took a financial toll on media giants. After first arguing that the production shutdown would save them money, media CEOs in recent weeks have detailed just how much the strike is costing them.

Warner Bros. said the strike will wipe out as much as $500 million in earnings this year.

What's next: The agreement needs to be ratified by WGA members through a vote before finalized.

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.