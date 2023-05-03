15 mins ago - Economy & Business
In photos: Hollywood writers put pen to poster amid strike
Members of the Writers Guild of America are striking for the second day Wednesday after labor negotiations with Hollywood studios failed before their current deal expired this week.
State of play: The writers are demanding better compensation and residuals, guarantees on the potential threats of AI and shorter exclusivity deals — and they're doing it with the help of their witty writing skills.
What they're saying: "'Succession' without writers is just 'The Apprentice,' and look how THAT worked out," a sign from the picket line reads.
- "Pay your writers or we'll spoil Succession," another said.
- Calling out concerns of AI-generated scripts, a sign read, "Let's replace studio execs with AI."
- "Give up just one yacht," read another.
