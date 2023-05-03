In photos: Hollywood writers put pen to poster amid strike

Writers Guild of America members and supporters on a picket line outside Paramount Studios in Hollywood, California, on May 3. Photo: Eric Thayer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Members of the Writers Guild of America are striking for the second day Wednesday after labor negotiations with Hollywood studios failed before their current deal expired this week.

State of play: The writers are demanding better compensation and residuals, guarantees on the potential threats of AI and shorter exclusivity deals — and they're doing it with the help of their witty writing skills.

What they're saying: "'Succession' without writers is just 'The Apprentice,' and look how THAT worked out," a sign from the picket line reads.

"Pay your writers or we'll spoil Succession," another said.

Calling out concerns of AI-generated scripts, a sign read, "Let's replace studio execs with AI."

"Give up just one yacht," read another.

Writers Guild of America members walk the picket line on the first day of their strike in front of Sony Pictures on May 2 in Culver City, California. Photo: Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Writers Guild of America members and supporters on a picket line outside the Melrose Gate of Paramount Pictures Corp. in Hollywood, California, on May 2. Photo: Philip Pacheco/Bloomberg via Getty Images

People picket outside of FOX Studios on the first day of the Hollywood writer's strike on May 2 in Los Angeles. Photo: David McNew/Getty Images

People picket outside of FOX Studios on the first day of the Hollywood writers strike on May 2 in Los Angeles. Photo: David McNew/Getty Images

Writers picket in front of Netflix on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood, California, on May 2 as the Writers Guild of America goes on strike. Photo: Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

Writers Guild of America members and supporters on a picket line outside the Netflix Inc. offices in Hollywood, California, on May 2. Photo: Philip Pacheco/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Writers Guild of America members and supporters on a picket line outside the Melrose Gate of Paramount Pictures Corp. in Hollywood on May 2. Photo: Philip Pacheco/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Writers Guild of America members and supporters on a picket line outside the Netflix Inc. offices in Hollywood, California, on May 2. Photo: Philip Pacheco/Bloomberg via Getty Images

