AG Garland to face House GOP grilling on Hunter Biden and Trump cases

Attorney General Merrick Garland during a hearing of the House Committee on the Judiciary on Sept. 20. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Attorney General Merrick Garland defended the Justice Department's independence Wednesday — during what is expected to be a lengthy House Judiciary Committee hearing and touch on on the investigations into Hunter Biden and former President Trump.

Driving the news: "I am not the president's lawyer. I will add I am not Congress' prosecutor. The Justice Department works for the American people," Garland told the committee.

The hearing started at 10am ET.

"No one that I know of has spoken to the White House about the Hunter Biden case," Garland said Tuesday.

Driving the news: Garland's appearance comes shortly after the House GOP opened an impeachment inquiry into President Biden, following Republicans' ongoing probe into the president's involvement with the business dealings of his son Hunter.

Republicans have not publicly shown substantial evidence of a pay-to-play scheme between the president and his family.

Catch up quick: Garland announced in August that he was appointing U.S. Attorney for Delaware David Weiss as special counsel to lead the investigation into Hunter Biden.

Hunter Biden was indicted earlier this month on three counts related to his alleged illegal possession of a firearm and will plead not guilty to those charges, his attorney said this week in a letter to the judge in the case.

Garland repeatedly insisted during questioning that he has not interfered with Weiss' investigation into Hunter Biden.

Meanwhile, grand juries convened by Garland-appointed special counsel Jack Smith have indicted Trump two times, over alleged mishandling of classified documents and efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

During the hearing, Garland noted that Smith's work on the Trump investigations "can be measured by what he actually has filed. Everyone in the country can see the indictments."

Editor's note: This story is developing and will be updated.