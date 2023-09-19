Skip to main content
Hunter Biden to plead not guilty on gun charges, lawyer says

Erin Doherty
President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden departs a court appearance at the J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, DE.

Hunter Biden departs a court appearance at the J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building on July 26 in Wilmington, DE. Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Hunter Biden will plead not guilty to three firearm charges laid out in the indictment last week, his attorney said in a letter to the judge in the case on Tuesday.

Driving the news: Abbe Lowell, Hunter Biden's attorney, also requested in the letter that the first court hearing of the case be held remotely.

  • "Mr. Biden also will enter a plea of not guilty, and there is no reason why he cannot utter those two words by video conference," Lowell wrote in the letter to Magistrate Judge Christopher Burke.
  • "In short, Mr. Biden is satisfied that his constitutional rights will be met by conducting his initial appearance by video conference," Lowell wrote.
  • "Mr. Biden is not seeking any special treatment in making this request. He has attended and will attend any proceedings in which his physical appearance is required."

The big picture: Hunter Biden was indicted last week on three counts related to his alleged illegal possession of a firearm.

  • The charges in the indictment include making false statements on a form when he purchased a firearm in 2018 and possession of a firearm while using a narcotic.
  • Hunter Biden's plea deal collapsed over the summer that would have helped him avoid jail time.

