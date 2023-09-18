Hunter Biden sues IRS over release of tax information

Share on email (opens in new window)

Hunter Biden leaves the J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building in Wilmington, Delaware, on July 26. Photo: Ryan Collerd/AFP via Getty Images

Hunter Biden sued the Internal Revenue Service on Monday, alleging the agency illegally disclosed his tax information and failed to safeguard his private records.

Driving the news: "The IRS and its agents have conducted themselves under a presumption that the rights that apply to every other American citizen do not apply to Mr. Biden," the lawsuit alleged.

State of play: The lawsuit alleges that IRS agents "sought to embarrass" Hunter Biden though media statements that disclosed confidential information about his taxes.

The suit singles out two IRS agents — Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler — for their alleged roles in the leaks, though neither is named as a defendant in the lawsuit.

The agents and their attorneys "willfully disregarded federal tax law, undermining Americans' faith in the IRS and the purported confidentiality of its investigations," the suit stated.

The big picture: The lawsuit comes as the president’s son faces the possibility of prison time.

Hunter Biden last week was indicted on charges related to his alleged illegal possession of a firearm, following the collapse of a plea deal over the summer.

Editor's note: This story was updated with additional details from the lawsuit.