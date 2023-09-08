Judge denies Meadows' bid to move Georgia case to federal court

Share on email (opens in new window)

Mark Meadows at a forum at the FreedomWorks headquarters in Nov. 2022. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

A federal judge on Friday denied former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows' request to move his Georgia racketeering case to a federal court.

Why it matters: U.S. District Judge Steve Jones' denial scuttles Meadows' bid to obtain a more favorable jury pool and signals what may be in store for other defendants.

Meadows was the first of several defendants in the sprawling Georgia case to request his trial be moved out of state court.

Trump has also been expected to try to move his case to federal court.

Details: Jones ruled Meadows did not meet the burden of demonstrating that removal of Georgia's criminal prosecution against him is proper under the federal officer removal statute.

Jones also said the Hatch Act was "helpful in defining the outer limits of the scope the White House Chief of Staff's authority."

"Meadows has not shown how his actions relate to the scope of his federal executive branch office," Jones wrote in the decision.

The big picture: Meadows is charged with violating Georgia's racketeering law, known as RICO, and soliciting the violation of oath by a public officer as part of a broader effort to overturn Georgia's 2020 election results.

Meadows was present during Trump's Jan. 2021 phone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, in which Trump told Raffensperger to "find" the necessary votes for him to win.

Meadows has argued that he ought to be immune from the state charges because his actions were taken as part of his job as a federal official.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional details.