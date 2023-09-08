Judge denies Meadows' bid to move Georgia case to federal court
A federal judge on Friday denied former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows' request to move his Georgia racketeering case to a federal court.
Why it matters: U.S. District Judge Steve Jones' denial scuttles Meadows' bid to obtain a more favorable jury pool and signals what may be in store for other defendants.
- Meadows was the first of several defendants in the sprawling Georgia case to request his trial be moved out of state court.
- Trump has also been expected to try to move his case to federal court.
Details: Jones ruled Meadows did not meet the burden of demonstrating that removal of Georgia's criminal prosecution against him is proper under the federal officer removal statute.
- Jones also said the Hatch Act was "helpful in defining the outer limits of the scope the White House Chief of Staff's authority."
- "Meadows has not shown how his actions relate to the scope of his federal executive branch office," Jones wrote in the decision.
The big picture: Meadows is charged with violating Georgia's racketeering law, known as RICO, and soliciting the violation of oath by a public officer as part of a broader effort to overturn Georgia's 2020 election results.
- Meadows was present during Trump's Jan. 2021 phone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, in which Trump told Raffensperger to "find" the necessary votes for him to win.
- Meadows has argued that he ought to be immune from the state charges because his actions were taken as part of his job as a federal official.
Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional details.