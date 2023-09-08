Skip to main content
Updated 44 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Judge denies Meadows' bid to move Georgia case to federal court

Ivana Saric
Mark Meadows speaks during a forum titled House Rules and Process Changes for the 118th Congress

Mark Meadows at a forum at the FreedomWorks headquarters in Nov. 2022. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

A federal judge on Friday denied former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows' request to move his Georgia racketeering case to a federal court.

Why it matters: U.S. District Judge Steve Jones' denial scuttles Meadows' bid to obtain a more favorable jury pool and signals what may be in store for other defendants.

  • Meadows was the first of several defendants in the sprawling Georgia case to request his trial be moved out of state court.
  • Trump has also been expected to try to move his case to federal court.

Details: Jones ruled Meadows did not meet the burden of demonstrating that removal of Georgia's criminal prosecution against him is proper under the federal officer removal statute.

  • Jones also said the Hatch Act was "helpful in defining the outer limits of the scope the White House Chief of Staff's authority."
  • "Meadows has not shown how his actions relate to the scope of his federal executive branch office," Jones wrote in the decision.

The big picture: Meadows is charged with violating Georgia's racketeering law, known as RICO, and soliciting the violation of oath by a public officer as part of a broader effort to overturn Georgia's 2020 election results.

  • Meadows was present during Trump's Jan. 2021 phone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, in which Trump told Raffensperger to "find" the necessary votes for him to win.
  • Meadows has argued that he ought to be immune from the state charges because his actions were taken as part of his job as a federal official.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional details.

Go deeper