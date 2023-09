Share on email (opens in new window)

Former Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows speaks during a forum in November 2022. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Six defendants charged in the Fulton County, Ga. election subversion case, including former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday, multiple outlets reported.

Driving the news: Meadows and the others, including conservative attorney John Eastman, waived their scheduled arraignments.

Editor's note: This story is developing and will be updated.