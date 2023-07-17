Republican Frank LaRose joins crowded Ohio Senate primary

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose is jumping into the well-populated Republican primary for U.S. Senate in Ohio.

Why it matters: It complicates yet another Senate primary as competitive intra-party contests heat up across the country.

Driving the news: LaRose released a video to social media citing inflation, immigration policy and education as key issues: "Lately, it feels like our country is slipping away from us."

"Someone needs to step up and take on the fight. Well, I'm a Green Beret, a conservative, a man of faith, and I'm not afraid of a fight," he said in the video.

LaRose, as his state's top election administrator, pushed back on former President Trump's unfounded claims of widespread election fraud in 2020. He previously served as a state senator.

The state of play: Two Republicans, Sen. Matt Dolan and businessman Bernie Moreno, are already running for the seat held by Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio).

Both ran for Senate in 2022, with Moreno dropping out and endorsing now-Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio), who has since returned the favor.

Dolan, who positioned himself as relatively anti-Trump, finished in third behind Vance and former Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel.

Both have immense personal wealth they can use to help self-fund their campaigns, though early polls have given LaRose the edge.

The other side: Ohio Democratic Party spokesperson Reeves Oyster said in a statement that “another long, contentious battle” will leave the eventual nominee “damaged in the eyes of Ohio voters.”

The big picture: Ohio is just one of several contentious Senate primaries taking shape in both parties.

West Virginia: Popular Gov. Jim Justice is facing Rep. Alex Mooney, who is backed by a massive investment from the conservative Club for Growth, in the GOP primary for Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin's seat.

Popular Gov. Jim Justice is facing Rep. Alex Mooney, who is backed by a massive investment from the conservative Club for Growth, in the GOP primary for Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin's seat. Montana: National Republican Senatorial Committee-backed veteran and businessman Tim Sheehy faces conservative Rep. Matt Rosendale to take on Democratic Sen. Jon Tester.