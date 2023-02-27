Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin enters race for Michigan Senate seat

Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) announced on Monday that she will run for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.).

Why it matters: Slotkin is the first high-profile candidate to jump into the battleground state race after Stabenow announced last month that she would be retiring at the end of her current term in 2025.

What they're saying: Americans are "living crisis to crisis," Slotkin said in a campaign video released Monday, "but there are certain things that should be really simple, like living a middle-class life in the state that invented the middle class.”

“We need a new generation of leaders that thinks differently, works harder and never forgets that we are public servants," she said.

State of play: Slotkin, a former CIA analyst, is considered a frontrunner in the race by Democratic strategists. She beat her Republican opponent last year in one of the most competitive and expensive races in the country.

Republican Nikki Snyder, a State Board of Education member, and Michael Hoover, a small business owner and first-time candidate have also filed paperwork to run for the Senate seat, the Detroit Free Press reported.

