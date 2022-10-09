Rep. Elissa Slotkin thinks Democrats need “new blood” for 2024 race

The Democratic party needs "new leadership, new blood," but if the sitting president decides to run, "we are going to support him," Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) said Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press."

Why it matters: Biden has said several times that he plans to run for president again in 2024 if he's in good health, but like Slotkin, the majority of Democrats say they would prefer a new candidate.

What she’s saying: “He's the sitting president. If he decides to run again, I’m going to support him — the party is going to support him. That, you know, has a long history in our country.”

“But I have been very vocal, including with my own leadership within the House that we need a new generation, we need new blood, period. Across the Democratic Party in the House, the Senate, the White House.

Slotkin — who is part of a handful of members of Congress who voted against Nancy Pelosi to be the House speaker — says she would "love to see some Midwestern leaders. ... That’s been important to me — to reflect the middle of the country. We’re here too.”

“I do think new blood is a good thing, but if the sitting president of the United States decides to run, we’re going to support it.”

Context: Slotkin is in the midst of a House race where she is emphasizing jobs, the cost of living and prescription drug prices, leaving the abortion messaging to other Democrats, Axios’ Hans Nichols reports.