8 mins ago - Politics & Policy

White House reiterates Biden's plan to run for re-election in 2024

Shawna Chen
Photo of Joe Biden walking across grass
President Biden returns to the White House in Washington, D.C. Photo: Win McNamee via Getty Images

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Monday that President Biden's 2024 plans have not changed — he will run for re-election.

Why it matters: Biden has said that he intends to run in two years with Vice President Harris as his running mate if he remains in good health and if his predecessor campaigns again, but it hasn't quelled public scrutiny of his chances of winning again.

