8 mins ago - Politics & Policy
White House reiterates Biden's plan to run for re-election in 2024
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Monday that President Biden's 2024 plans have not changed — he will run for re-election.
Why it matters: Biden has said that he intends to run in two years with Vice President Harris as his running mate if he remains in good health and if his predecessor campaigns again, but it hasn't quelled public scrutiny of his chances of winning again.
- Many, including a chief strategist for former President Obama’s two presidential campaigns, have pointed out that Biden's age could become a liability.
- Others, like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), have declined to say if they will endorse Biden for 2024.
- Democrats have grown wary of that prospect as the president has faced low approval ratings and economic pressures, all while struggling to enact key pieces of his agenda, Axios' Fadel Allassan reports.