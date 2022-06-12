Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Sunday declined to endorse President Biden if he runs for reelection in 2024, telling CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday "we'll cross that bridge when we get to it."

The big picture: Biden has indicated he plans to run in 2024. But some Democrats have grown wary of that prospect as the president has faced low approval ratings and economic pressures, all while struggling to enact key pieces of his agenda, the New York Times reports.

David Axelrod, who was chief strategist for former President Obama’s two winning presidential campaigns, told the Times Biden's age would be a liability if he runs.

What she's saying: "I mean first of all I'm focused on winning this majority right now and preserving a majority in 2022, so we'll cross that bridge when we get to it," Ocasio-Cortez told host Dana Bash when asked if she'd endorse the president.

"But I think if the president has a vision, then that's something we're certainly willing to entertain and examine when the time comes," she said. "I think we should endorse when we get to it."

"But I believe that the president is doing a very good job so far and should he run again I think that I — We'll take a look at it."

