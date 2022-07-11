A majority of Democrats say they would prefer a new candidate over President Biden on the ballot in 2024, according to a new New York Times/Siena College poll published Monday.

Why it matters: Decades-high inflation, high gas prices, low approval ratings and concerns about Biden's age are all hurdles for the White House.

Biden has stated more than once he intends to run for re-election in 2024.

The big picture: Roughly 64% of Democratic voters polled said they believe the party should nominate a different candidate for president in 2024.

That figure is even more stark among young Democratic voters, with 94% of those aged 18–29 saying they would prefer a new candidate.

33% of all respondents in the survey said they somewhat or strongly approved of the job Biden has done as president.

Among Democratic voters surveyed who said they wanted a different candidate in 2024, 33% listed Biden's age as their primary reason, while 32% said it had to do with his job performance.

Respondents listed the economy (20%) as well as inflation and the cost of living (15%) as the most important issues facing the country.

Only 13% of respondents said they believe the country is on the right track, the lowest the Times has found since the height of the financial crisis over 10 years ago, per the New York Times.

Methodology: The poll was conducted by telephone July 5–7 among a sampling of 848 registered voters. The margin of sampling error is ±4.1 percentage points.