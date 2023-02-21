Rep. Barbara Lee launches Senate campaign to replace Dianne Feinstein

Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) officially announced on Tuesday her bid for California’s U.S. Senate seat in 2024, becoming the third House Democrat vying to replace outgoing Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

Why it matters: This is shaping up to be the most competitive Senate primary in California in decades.

Driving the news: "Today I am proud to announce my candidacy for U.S. Senate. I’ve never backed down from doing what’s right. And I never will. Californians deserve a strong, progressive leader who has delivered real change," Lee said in her announcement video released on Twitter.

Axios reported last week that Lee had filed to run and was expected to make an announcement before the end of the month.

The backdrop: Reps. Katie Porter (D-Calif.) and Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) launched their campaigns before Feinstein made her retirement announcement.

The big picture: All three are considered progressive Democrats in their own way, but now they'll have to figure out how to differentiate themselves in an increasingly crowded primary field.

Between the lines: Progressives have been seeking to replace Feinstein for years, hoping for generational change. The retiring senator is 89.